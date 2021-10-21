 2021-22 preseason men's basketball rankings for all 14 SEC teams
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-21 10:40:35 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Preseason hoops rankings for all 14 SEC teams

The SEC has five teams in the preseason AP Poll, including Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama and Auburn.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

The 2021-22 college basketball season is quickly approaching, with opening night scheduled for Nov. 9.

Teams across the SEC and all of Division I are ramping up with practice, preseason intrasquad scrimmages and exhibition games.

Another thing that always happens this time of year is the release of preseason polls. The AP Poll dropped earlier this week and is the one referenced by most fans and media, but it is far from the only ranking out there.

Rivals has poured over all of the subjective polls by various media outlets, as well as those based on formulas, like KenPom, and compiled them below for all 14 SEC teams.

We are also including the SEC preseason poll, as voted on by the media, as a reminder of how the conference is predicted to shake out.

SEC Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Alabama

3. Arkansas

4. Tennessee

5. Auburn

6. LSU

7. Florida

8. Mississippi State

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Vanderbilt

14. Georgia

Preseason Rankings
Team AP Poll (top 25) Blue Ribbon Report (top 25) ESPN's Dick Vitale (top 40) NCAA.com's Andy Katz (top 36)

Alabama

14

15

10

13

Arkansas

16

13

14

18

Auburn

22

22

21

30

Florida

NR

NR

32

29

Georgia

NR

NR

NR

NR

Kentucky

10

7

12

11

LSU

RV

NR

19

NR

Missouri

NR

NR

NR

NR

Miss. State

RV

24

28

RV

Ole Miss

NR

NR

NR

NR

S. Carolina

NR

NR

NR

NR

Tennessee

18

10

22

27

Texas A&M

NR

NR

NR

NR

Vanderbilt

NR

NR

NR

NR
Preseason Rankings (1-358)
Team CBS's Matt Norlander KenPom Bart Torvik's T-Rank Haslametics Ratings

Alabama

9

19

15

18

Arkansas

17

15

31

24

Auburn

31

28

20

41

Florida

35

25

24

33

Georgia

115

159

217

140

Kentucky

13

17

17

13

LSU

43

43

48

31

Missouri

90

96

151

83

Miss. State

51

65

58

43

Ole Miss

79

57

76

54

S. Carolina

129

86

134

97

Tennessee

16

13

14

16

Texas A&M

116

78

115

123

Vanderbilt

102

79

89

96
