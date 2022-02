HawgBeat hoops expert Jackson Collier invited Ben McKee of Volquest.com - the Tennessee Rivals site - on the JCHoops Pod to preview No. 23 Arkansas' showdown with No. 16 Tennessee at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

