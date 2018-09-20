Previewing Auburn's stout defense led by talented DL
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
2017 record: 10-4 (7-1 SEC)2018 record: 2-1 (0-1 SEC)Head coach: Gus MalzahnDefensive coordinator: Kevin SteeleAs an offensive guru, Malzahn’s teams have typically been known for their ability to p...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news