2017 record: 9-5 (7-1 C-USA)

2018 record: 2-0 (0-0 C-USA)

Head coach: Seth Littrell

Offensive coordinator: Graham Harrell

Entering his third season at the helm with North Texas, Littrell has an impressive offensive background. His roots extend to the Mike Leach “Air Raid” offense, as he was the running backs coach for the Red Raiders from 2005-2008. He has also been an offensive coordinator or assistant head coach for offense at Arizona, Indiana and North Carolina, putting up big numbers at each stop.

Further cementing the Mean Green’s Air Raid ties, Littrell hired one of his former players, Graham Harrell, to be his offensive coordinator. The former Texas Tech and Green Bay Packers quarterback spent two years as the outside wide receivers coach under Leach at Washington State before returning to his home state to coach North Texas.

With Littrell and Harrell in control of their offense, the Mean Green increased their scoring by 9.6 points per game in Year 1 and then by 10.7 from Year 1 to last season.