2017 record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

2018 record: 4-2 (0-2 SEC)

Head coach: Matt Luke

Offensive coordinator: Phil Longo

A former player in a family of Rebels, Luke got his dream job when he was tabbed as the interim coach following the firing of Hugh Freeze in July 2017. A few months later, after he led Ole Miss to a 6-6 record, Luke’s interim tag was removed. His background is as an offensive line coach – he played center – and he was also a co-offensive coordinator for the Rebels from 2012-2016 and at Duke from 2008-2011. Ole Miss had a top-10 offense in 2015 with him serving as the co-offensive coordinator.

Longo was hired as Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator a few months before Freeze’s firing and he has stayed on in the same role. In his first season with the Rebels, he led the 18th-best offense in the country in terms of yards. Before making the jump to the FBS level, Longo was a very successful coordinator at Sam Houston State in the FCS. In his final season with the Bearkats, they ranked first in the FCS in total offense and second in scoring offense. He has worked his way up from a high school coach in New Jersey from 1996-1999 to Division III to Division II and to FCS, including a two-year stint as a head coach at FCS La Salle in 2004 and 2005.

2017 Stats (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)