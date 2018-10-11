Previewing Ole Miss' struggling defense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
2017 record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)2018 record: 4-2 (0-2 SEC)Head coach: Matt LukeDefensive coordinator: Wesley McGriffLuke is in his second season as Ole Miss’ head coach, but his first without the interim...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news