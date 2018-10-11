Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-11 09:34:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Previewing Ole Miss' struggling defense

Ndhe5nrycsax84cjwega
USA TODAY
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

2017 record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)2018 record: 4-2 (0-2 SEC)Head coach: Matt LukeDefensive coordinator: Wesley McGriffLuke is in his second season as Ole Miss’ head coach, but his first without the interim...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}