2017 record: 2-10 (1-7 AAC)

2018 record: 1-5 (0-3 AAC)

Head coach: Philip Montgomery

Offensive coordinator: N/A

Tulsa is unique in that its head coach, Philip Montgomery, is also its offensive coordinator. It’s not uncommon for offensive-minded head coaches to call plays on one side of the ball and still have a coordinator, but Montgomery hasn’t even bothered handing out the title since taking the job before the 2015 season. His offenses have consistently put up points and churned out yards, with his best season coming in 2016. That year, the Golden Hurricane ranked seventh in scoring offense and fourth in total offense.

"I think he's an outstanding coach, without a doubt," Arkansas head coach Chad Morris said Monday. "He's been a part of some extremely explosive offenses. He's an offensive mind. He's on the cutting edge."

However, they regressed last season and have continued to do so this year, as seen in the stats below.

Before coming to Tulsa, Montgomery was one of the top offensive coordinators in college football. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2013, one of his seven seasons at Baylor. It was with the Bears that Montgomery coached Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III. His ties to Art Briles extend to five years together at Houston and six years at Stephenville (Texas) High – where Arkansas head coach Chad Morris later worked.

