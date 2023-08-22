The Arkansas defensive line is bolstered by multiple experienced players who either returned to the program from last season or transferred in, like defensive end John Morgan III did.

The Pittsburgh transfer registered 73 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 14 sacks during his five-year career with the Panthers. The bulk of his production came from 2019-22 after he redshirted in 2018.

The redshirt senior is an instant-impact talent who would possibly start for previous Razorback teams, but will probably come off the bench in 2023. The depth of the defensive line didn't make Morgan hesitate on his commitment, however.

"Coming from Pittsburgh, I always played with a deep defensive line and I felt that was something that’s needed in these top conferences," Morgan said Tuesday. "You can’t really go in with five or six guys and think it’s gonna work out because injuries happen. I think depth is the biggest thing for us and knowing we have a good defensive line now, I think we’re going to have a great season."

According to Morgan, his time spent in Fayetteville has been smooth up to this point.

"Coming in January, being new with Coach Sowders and stuff like that," Morgan said. "Being with the team, they made it a smooth transition for me. Being an older guy I kind of new the ropes of how it was going to work. Coming straight into spring ball and doing the workouts I didn't miss a beat. They didn't lead me astray, they led me right where to go."

With college football in its current state, having and retaining connections across the country is as important as ever. It's a big reason why Morgan will be wearing a Razorback uniform in 2023.

"I've known Coach Deke (Adams) since I was in high school," Morgan said. "When he was at UNC he recruited me when he was with Coach Fedora, and him and my dad are great friends. So, as soon as I decided to put my name in the portal, he was one of the first to contact me.

"They set up a visit to come down to the house, and they brought Coach Pittman. I was sure after that. Meeting with him and Coach Deke at the house and they were talking to my parents and stuff like that kind of sealed the deal for me."

Making mistakes and learning from them is a core building block in life. After five years of college football, Morgan has learned plenty. One of those things is the benefit of waking up earlier.

"I take it day by day," Morgan said. "I’m an early bird... try to get all of my rehab and stuff out before I try to get to practice. The body is what makes everything run. If you don’t take care of your body..."

Playing with guys who are currently in the NFL and learning from their experiences is a big factor in why Morgan has changed some of his habits.

"They’ve always given me knowledge and stuff like that, saying ‘You want to take care of you body and always be a bug in the film room,’ because that’s what leads to the next level," Morgan said. "If you can make plays watching film before you get on the field, I feel like that can carry you a long way because there’s a lot of plays that just come from watching film.

"You’ll sneak those plays over and over again, you’ll end up with 12 sacks and they’re looking at you, ‘How’d you get there?’ And it was those plays you saw a week ahead of time from watching film or throughout the week. That’s just me trying to be prepared for everything."

The dedication to film work has helped Morgan make strides in his technique, something crucial for a pass rusher like himself.

"Personally I think I’m a savant outside of the game," Morgan said..."I feel like at my stature I’m really good at being able to slip past guys, being able to use their weaknesses to my advantage. I feel like stuff like that is what I work on the most."

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive end wants to do more than just succeed on the football field though — he wants to pursue his passions off of it as well. One of those passions is announcing, something he says he'd like to do for the Razorback Sports Network.

"I know I’ve got to work my way up the ladder, but I feel like I have a great voice for the game," Morgan said. "Watching guys on TV, I feel like it would be an easy fit for me, because I’ve always been a film junkie. In my free time, I kind of just watch football as much as I can. I feel like any sport really, I feel like I would be good for it."

"If I had to choose one, I’d probably say something like MMA or something. I feel like that’s a little more something I can lash out and be myself. It’s not really a strict script to what you’ve got to say. You kind of just live it...So I think I’d be good for that."

Morgan and the Razorbacks have nine more practices ahead of the season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.