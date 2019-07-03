Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

There are many former Arkansas baseball players scattered throughout the country, playing at various levels. Here is an update on all of them, with the eight currently in the big leagues being free for all and the minor league updates being for subscribers only... Big Leaguers Brian Anderson - Miami Marlins Stats: 82 games, .254/.338/.427, 18 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 38 RBI, 33 R, 32 BB/74 K, 4-5 SB Last week: 6 games, .250/.318/.600, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R, 2 BB/6 K Notable: Left Tuesday’s game with a right elbow contusion after crashing into the wall trying to make a play, but X-rays came back negative… Considered questionable for Wednesday’s game and listed as day-to-day… Injury couldn’t have come at worse time, as he was just starting to heat up… In three games prior to the injury, Anderson went 5 for 11 (.455) with two doubles, a triple and a home run… It was his 11th homer of the season, matching last year’s total in 77 fewer games… Has been one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball, but also plays some right field for Miami

.@Marlins right fielder Brian Anderson talks his right elbow contusion he suffered early in tonight's contest.#JuntosMiami #MLB pic.twitter.com/nHxlZp1ba1 — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 3, 2019

Andrew Benintendi - Boston Red Sox Stats: 73 games, .270/.351/.427, 20 2B, 3 3B, 7 HR, 36 RBI, 40 R, 35 BB/81 K, 8-10 SB Last week: 2 games, .000/.000/.000, 0 BB/4 K Notable: Missed three games with a leg issue… He’s 0 for 8 with four strikeouts in his two games since returning to the lineup Logan Forsythe - Texas Rangers Stats: 60 games, .257/.363/.398, 16 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 31 RBI, 25 R, 31 BB/61 K, 2-2 SB Last week: 5 games, .059/.158/.059, 1 RBI, 2 BB/8 K, 1-1 SB Notable: Was just 1 for 17 over the last week… Entered June with a .302 batting average, but went just 7 for 50 (.140) during the month to lower his average 43 points… Dropped another couple of points with an 0-for-2 performance Tuesday, but he also drew two walks in that game Dallas Keuchel - Atlanta Braves Stats: 3 games/3 starts, 1-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 8 K/5 BB, 17 2/3 IP, .296 opp. avg. Last week: 2 games/2 starts, 12 2/3 IP, 13 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K, 182 pitches (106 strikes) Notable: Kept the Cubs scoreless through three innings and still earned his first victory with Atlanta despite giving up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings last Wednesday… Pitched even better in a losing effort Tuesday, giving up just two earned runs in seven innings… Those two runs came on a two-out double in the fourth inning and the Braves lost 2-0 James McCann - Chicago White Sox Stats: 58 games, .319/.376/.514, 14 2B, 9 HR, 28 RBI, 36 R, 17 BB/57 K, 4-4 SB Last week: 4 games, .235/.235/.588, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, 0 BB/7 K Notable: Named a reserve for the All-Star game, becoming just the sixth different former Arkansas player to be named an MLB All-Star… Nine home runs are four shy of matching his career high for a season

JAMES MCCANN PUTTING THE LEAGUE ON NOTICE pic.twitter.com/8TD3OVuRXN — Cease On 35th (@SoxOn35th) June 26, 2019

James McCann reminding everyone that fan voting is a joke



pic.twitter.com/36IQTIdp3J — Cease On 35th (@SoxOn35th) June 29, 2019

Blake Parker - Minnesota Twins Stats: 31 games/0 starts, 0-2, 10 saves, 4.03 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 26 K/11 BB, 29 IP, .243 opp. avg. Last week: 3 games/0 starts, 2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 61 pitches (40 strikes) Notable: Earned his seventh hold of the season with 2/3 of a scoreless inning last Wednesday against the Rays… Threw a scoreless 10th inning in a game the Twins eventually lost to the Rays in 18 innings Thursday… Gave up a garbage-time home run in his last outing, snapping four straight scoreless appearances Colin Poche - Tampa Bay Rays Stats (MLB): 12 games/0 starts, 1-1, 3.65 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 17 K/1 BB, 12 1/3 IP, .163 opp. avg. Stats (AAA): 20 games/2 starts, 2-2, 6.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 48 K/9 BB, 27 1/3 IP, .286 opp. avg. Notable: Pitched for the Razorbacks from 2013-14, but finished career at Dallas Baptist… Made big league debut June 8… Allowed four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings across first three appearances, but only one earned run in nine innings over his last nine appearances Ryne Stanek - Tampa Bay Rays Stats: 35 games/24 starts, 0-1, 2.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 51 K/19 BB, 47 2/3 IP, .202 opp. avg. Last week: 2 games/2 starts, 4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 74 pitches (48 strikes) Notable: Both starts were two-inning “openers”… Gave up two earned runs on three hits against the Twins on Thursday… Gave up just one hit in two scoreless innings Monday against the Orioles

Triple-A