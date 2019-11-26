You can join HawgBeat for free for 30 days with code HAWGS30 or jump on for a year with two of the best deals Rivals has ever offered to choose from. Details

Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the six players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints), Randy Ramsey (Packers) and Dan Skipper (Lions). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below. After spending a couple of weeks with the Houston Texans, Skipper was claimed off waiver by Detroit and inactive in Week 11. He was then released and placed on the Lions’ practice squad before this past week. Here’s a look at how the 12 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…

Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos Week 13: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Chargers Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 181 offensive snaps; 39 of 84 passing (46.4 percent), 515 yards, 3 TD, 2 INTs; 10 carries, 39 yards After a really nice debut, Allen’s numbers have decreased in each of his last two starts. That includes completing just 10 of 25 passes for 82 yards and one interception in the Broncos’ 20-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The interception was costly, as it came on a second-down play from the 25-yard line late in the first half. Instead of taking the lead with a touchdown or cutting the deficit in half with a field goal, Denver trailed 6-0 at halftime. Allen was also sacked four times, but did rush for eight yards on two carries.

This might just be Brandon Allen's best play of the game. #Bills dial up a really great overload blitz, and the #Broncos QB responds to pressure by coming off his primary read to dump down to the back. Let's Lindsay work in space to get O back on track following Bolles' hold. pic.twitter.com/EM3eoRkYId — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 26, 2019

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 12: 11:30 a.m. Thursday (FOX) vs. Bears Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 473 defensive snaps, 30 special teams snaps; 36 tackles (24 solo), 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 9 QB hits, 1 forced fumble Dealing with a concussion suffered a week earlier, Flowers was one of the Lions’ inactive players in their 19-16 loss to the Washington Redskins. He is still in concussion protocol and his status for the short week is up in the air. Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 13: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Ravens Season Stats: 11 games (7 starts), 386 snaps, 165 special teams snaps; 45 tackles (35 solo), 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 interception (47 yards) No one played more on San Francisco’s defense than Greenlaw, who was on the field for 74 of 80 defensive snaps in the 49ers’ impressive 37-8 win over the Green Bay Packers. He made eight tackles, including six solo, in the game. Greenlaw also had a tackle for loss, but it was erased because he was called for a face mask penalty. However, how he played was not the talk on social media. Instead, Arkansas fans got into a tizzy when he pronounced his college as “Ar-Kansas” on NBC’s player introductions at the beginning of Sunday Night Football. Greenlaw later tweeted that he lost a bet, likely with former LSU linebacker and current San Francisco teammate Kwon Alexander, as the Razorbacks were coming off a 56-20 loss to the Tigers.