Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the six players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Mitchell Loewen (Saints), Bijhon Jackson (Panthers), Randy Ramsey (Packers) and Dan Skipper (Patriots). One note on Loewen: He has switched his jersey number to 88 as he begins getting some reps at tight end. The move isn’t permanent and he’s still practicing with the defensive line, but it’s one of several positions he played while at Arkansas. The Packers signed Hatcher to their practice squad last week. It’s his second stint with the team, as he was also on their practice squad at one point last year. Here’s a look at how the 12 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend… Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos Week 4: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Jaguars Season Stats: N/A Although he was active, Allen served as Joe Flacco’s backup and did not play in the Broncos’ 27-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Trey Flowers takes down Carson Wentz during Sunday's win. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Chiefs Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 146 defensive snaps; 11 tackles (6 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QB hits After a quiet first two games, Flowers finally broke out in the Lions’ 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He made a team-high eight tackles - which also ties his career high - while also notching his first sack in Detroit on the final play of the first half. According to Pro Football Focus, he had six pressures, as well. Unfortunately, a pair of costly penalties overshadowed Flowers’ performance. Early in the first quarter, he was called for a neutral zone infraction on third down that moved the sticks and kept a Philadelphia field goal drive alive. More concerning, though, was his roughing the passer penalty in the fourth quarter. Not only did it come on third down, it negated an incomplete pass and eventually led to an Eagles touchdown. Luckily for him, the Lions hung on for a three-point victory.

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 4: BYE Season Stats: 3 games (2 starts), 86 snaps, 57 special teams snaps; 9 tackles (5 solo) Coming off the bench for the first time in his young career, Greenlaw didn’t play much in the 49ers’ 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The season-low 10 defensive snaps was largely due to San Francisco primarily using its nickel package, which doesn’t include the strong-side linebacker, his position. However, Greenlaw still managed to make one solo tackle in the limited playing time and also contributed 21 special teams snaps. Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Week 4: N/A - Out with injury Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 58 offensive snaps; 4 receptions, 60 yards Despite being out for an extended period of time with a broken knee, Henry has not been placed on injured reserve. Instead, he was one of the Chargers’ seven inactive players in their 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans. By not going on IR, he’s eligible to return at any time instead of sitting out a minimum of eight weeks. Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Week 4: 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX/NFL Network/Prime Video) at Packers Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 214 offensive snaps Peters started at left tackle, but did not play every snap in the Eagles’ 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. He played just 59 of 76 offensive snaps, missing time in the second quarter because of nausea that was possibly heat related. Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Chiefs Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 213 offensive snaps, 9 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery Coming off a tremendous performance in Week 2, Ragnow was solid once again in the Lions’ 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Playing every snap, he made an impressive pancake block against All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox on a goal line play that can be seen at the 1:45 mark in the video below. On special teams, Ragnow even made a tackle following a blocked field goal.

Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Ravens Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 35 defensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 1 pass defended After missing practice all week to attend memorial services for his girlfriend, Smith was active in the Browns’ 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but did not appear in the game. Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Giants Season Stats: 3 games (2 starts), 74 offensive snaps, 33 special teams snaps; 4 receptions, 38 yards; 1 tackle (1 solo) Sprinkle basically doubled his production from the first two weeks of the season in the Redskins’ 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Playing 38 offensive snaps - more than double his season total - and being targeted four times after being targeted just once in each of the first two games, he caught two passes for 19 yards. That exactly doubled his total coming into the game. It was a tough game for Sprinkle, though, as one of the targets he didn’t catch was a dropped pass that set up third-and-long and led to a Case Keenum interception - a pick-six on the Redskins’ first possession. Sprinkle also made a solo tackle following a fumble and played nine special teams snaps. Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings Week 4: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Bears Season Stats: N/A For the third straight week, Watts was one of the Vikings’ seven inactive players in their 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders, as he is the team’s 10th defensive lineman. Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Raiders Season Stats: N/A Listed as questionable on the injury report, Williams was expected to play in the Colts’ 27-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Instead, he was one of Indianapolis’ seven inactive players. He is still working his way back from a rib injury suffered during the preseason. Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Bills Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 33 defensive snaps; 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble Coming off a week in which he was a healthy scratch, Wise was active again in the Patriots’ 30-14 win over the New York Jets. Used as a situational pass-rusher, he played just 14 defensive snaps, but still managed to pick up a solo tackle and two quarterback hits. On another one of his plays, Wise was called for roughing the passer, helping the Jets score their first touchdown of the game.

Jarius Wright (13) high-fives a teammate during Sunday's win. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Jarius Wright - Carolina Panthers Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Texans Season Stats: 3 games (1 start), 125 offensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 5 receptions, 67 yards Making his first start of the year, Wright played nearly half of the offensive snaps and was critical to the Panthers’ 38-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He caught two passes for 38 yards, including a 33-yard reception despite there being 12 defenders on the field. That catch set up Carolina’s go-ahead score in the third quarter. Arguably his biggest impact, though, came on a pair of plays that don’t show up in the box score. They are detailed in the tweets below and both resulted in touchdowns.

