Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2019 Week 5
Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the six players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Mitchell Loewen (Saints), Bijhon Jackson (Panthers), Randy Ramsey (Packers) and Dan Skipper (Patriots).
Here’s a look at how the 12 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…
Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos
Week 6: Sunday 3:25 p.m. CT (CBS) vs. Titans
Season Stats: N/A
Just as he was the first four weeks of the season, Allen was active and served as Joe Flacco’s backup, but did not play in the Broncos’ 20-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It was Denver’s first win of the season.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 6: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) at Packers
Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 197 defensive snaps; 15 tackles (8 solo), 1 sack, 1.5 TFL, 3 QB hits
The Lions were one of two teams on a bye in Week 5.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 6: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Rams
Season Stats: 4 games (2 starts), 100 snaps, 76 special teams snaps; 10 tackles (5 solo)
In his first Monday Night Football appearance, Greenlaw played more on special teams than on defense in 49ers’ 31-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers. While playing 19 special teams snap, he made an assisted tackle on kickoff coverage, but did not record any statistics on 14 defensive snaps.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 6: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) vs. Steelers
Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 58 offensive snaps; 4 receptions, 60 yards
Despite being out for an extended period of time with a broken knee, Henry has not been placed on injured reserve. Instead, he was one of the Chargers’ seven inactive players in their 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. By not going on IR, he’s eligible to return at any time instead of sitting out a minimum of eight weeks.
There is a chance Henry returns to practice this week and could have a limited role in Los Angeles’ Week 6 matchup with the Steelers, but it is probably more likely that he doesn’t play until Week 7.
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Vikings
Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 339 offensive snaps
Peters played almost the entire game in the Eagles’ 31-6 win over the New York Jets. Unlike previous games, the five snaps he missed weren’t due to injury. Instead, he came out during garbage time. The only time Peters had his name called came when he was penalized for being an ineligible man downfield on a pass. What he drew headlines for, though, were his postgame comments:
Jason Peters on the #Eagles' relatively sloppy 31-6 win over the Jets: "I've been playing a long time. A win is a win. I don't give a fuck what nobody say. If we would have won by 1, we would have been more excited about winning by 1 than 30, or whatever we won by."— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 6, 2019
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Week 6: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) at Packers
Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 290 offensive snaps, 16 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery
The Lions were one of two teams on a bye in Week 5.
Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns
Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Seahawks
Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 59 defensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps; 1 pass defended
Although he played 17 defensive snaps and one special teams snap, Smith did not record any statistics in the Browns’ 31-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins
Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Dolphins
Season Stats: 5 games (4 starts), 122 offensive snaps, 62 special teams snaps; 7 receptions, 75 yards; 2 tackles (2 solo)
With several guys out with injuries, Sprinkle was the Redskins’ primary tight end in their 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots. He started and played 27 offensive snaps, finishing with two catches for 17 yards. That includes an 11-yard reception, but it came on third-and-15.
Sprinkle has already matched his career receptions coming into the season and surpassed the yardage total (54 yards) from his first two years.
Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings
Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Eagles
Season Stats: N/A
For the fifth straight week, Watts was one of the Vikings’ seven inactive players in their 28-10 win over the New York Giants, as he is the team’s 10th defensive lineman.
Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts
Week 6: BYE
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 3 special teams snaps
Active for the first time this season, Williams played just three special teams snaps in the Colts’ surprising 19-13 win over the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs. He had been recovering from a rib injury suffered during the preseason.
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Week 6: 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime) vs. Giants
Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 62 defensive snaps; 5 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 4 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
Playing just 18 snaps, Wise was still active in the Patriots’ 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins. He notched two solo tackles and a quarterback hit. One of those tackles came behind the line of scrimmage, as he stopped Adrian Peterson for a 1-yard loss.
Jarius Wright - Carolina Panthers
Week 6: 8:30 a.m. CT Sunday (NFL Network) at Buccaneers - LONDON
Season Stats: 5 games (1 start), 222 offensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 11 receptions, 132 yards
Coming off a big Week 4 performance, Wright - despite playing 50 of 65 offensive snaps - was limited to just one reception for six yards in the Panthers’ 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The catch came on a second-and-5 in the red zone and led to the go-ahead touchdown late in the first quarter.