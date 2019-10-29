News More News
Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2019 Week 8

Trey Flowers was dominant for the Lions on Sunday.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.

It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the five players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints) and Randy Ramsey (Packers). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below.

Here’s a look at how the 13 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…

Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos

Week 9: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Browns

Season Stats: N/A

The time has finally come for Allen. With Joe Flacco suffering a herniated disk in his neck during the Broncos’ 15-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the former Arkansas quarterback is slated to start in Week 9 against the Browns. Now in his fourth season in the NFL, it will be the first regular-season snaps of his career.

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions

Week 9: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Raiders

Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 327 defensive snaps, 15 special teams snaps; 26 tackles (16 solo), 3 sacks, 4 TFL, 5 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

Why he received a big offseason contract was finally on display as Flowers tormented left tackle Nate Solder in the Lions’ 31-26 win over the New York Giants. He racked up four total tackles, including three solo, and notched a pair of quarterback hits.

However, the best part of his game came midway through the fourth quarter when he sacked Daniel Jones on back-to-back plays to effectively kill New York’s drive, which had gotten into Detroit territory. Flowers’ first sack was actually a strip sack that the Giants recovered. The performance earned him an impressive 89.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the Lions’ highest on either side of the ball.

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers

Week 9: 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX/NFL Network/Prime Video) at Cardinals

Season Stats: 7 games (3 starts), 147 snaps, 128 special teams snaps; 15 tackles (8 solo)

Greenlaw did not start, but was on the field quite a bit in the 49ers’ 51-13 win over the Carolina Panthers to remain undefeated. In addition to playing 29 defensive snaps - on which he made a pair of solo tackles - he also played 24 special teams tackles, which was tied for the most on the team. On those plays, Greenlaw made an assisted tackle on punt coverage. Here’s a fun note on just how fast the former Arkansas linebacker is:

Hunter Henry has been solid for the Chargers since returning from injury.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Packers

Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 196 offensive snaps; 22 receptions, 304 yards, 2 TD

Although it wasn’t as good as his first two games back from injury, Henry still had a solid performance in the Chargers’ 17-16 win over the Chicago Bears. Playing 39 of 45 offensive snaps, he hauled in four passes for 47 yards. Henry also had a 7-yard catch wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty, but he immediately made up for it with a 20-yard reception to convert a first-and-20 on the very next play.

Since returning from a fractured knee, he’s caught 18 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Bears

Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 357 offensive snaps

For the second straight week, Peters was one of the Eagles’ inactive players in their 31-13 win over the Buffalo Bills. He sustained a knee injury in Week 6 and likely won’t practice this week, either.

Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions

Week 9: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Raiders

Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 488 offensive snaps, 33 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery

As he has all season, Ragnow played all 63 offensive snaps at center in the Lions’ 31-26 win over the New York Giants. He also played six special teams snaps and did not commit any penalties.

Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns

Week 9: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Broncos

Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 71 defensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps; 1 pass defended

Smith was one of the Browns’ seven inactive players in their 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

Dan Skipper - Houston Texans

Week 9: 8:30 a.m. CT Sunday (NFL Network) at Jaguars - LONDON

Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 40 offensive snaps, 11 special teams snaps

Although he didn’t start, Skipper was again thrust into action because of an injury in the Texans’ 27-24 win over the Oakland Raiders. When left tackle Laremy Tunsil went down with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter, right tackle Chris Clark - starting for another injured player - moved over and Skipper filled in for 14 snaps at right tackle. The two replacements were in the game for Deshaun Watson’s incredible one-eyed, game-winning touchdown pass.

Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins

Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Bills

Season Stats: 8 games (7 starts), 247 offensive snaps, 98 special teams snaps; 13 receptions, 124 yards; 2 tackles (2 solo)

Once again playing as the Redskins’ primary tight end, Sprinkle caught both of the passes thrown his way in their 19-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The two receptions totaled 12 yards, as he played 33 of 43 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps. Sprinkle was also flagged for holding, a 10-yard penalty that negated a third-and-one conversion.

Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings

Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Chiefs

Season Stats: N/A

For the eighth straight week, Watts was one of the Vikings’ seven inactive players in their 19-9 win over the Washington Redskins, as he is the team’s 10th defensive lineman.

Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts

Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Steelers

Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 3 special teams snaps

Williams was one of the Colts’ seven inactive players in their 15-13 win over the Denver Broncos.

Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots

Week 9: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) at Ravens

Season Stats: 7 games (1 start), 113 defensive snaps; 12 tackles (11 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 6 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

Wise played just 17 defensive snaps in the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns, but still managed to make three solo tackles. His best one came when he made a nice play to stop a pop pass for a 1-yard gain, as seen in the video below.

Jarius Wright - Carolina Panthers

Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Titans

Season Stats: 7 games (3 starts), 293 offensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 14 receptions, 150 yards

Although he had to be carted off the field with a leg injury during the third quarter, Wright eventually returned in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ 51-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He started and played 40 of 69 offensive snaps, finishing the game with two receptions for 12 yards.

