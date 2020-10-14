College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.

That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league.

Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…

McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos

Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Patriots

Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 26 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo)

The Broncos were scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday, but the game has been postponed to next week because of positive coronavirus tests within New England’s organization.

Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team

Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Giants

Season Stats: 5 games (2 starts), 108 defensive snaps, 74 special teams snaps; 13 tackles (8 solo), 2 TFL

Curl made his second straight start in Washington’s 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Like last week, he got the nod at nickel and played a career-high 36 defensive snaps. It was the first time he’s played more than 50 percent of Washington’s total defensive snaps. He finished with three tackles, including one solo. Curl, who also played 10 special teams snaps, did get burned by Rams receiver Cooper Kupp at one point and allowed a reception on all four plays the Rams targeted him, likely leading to his 46.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions

Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Jaguars

Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 182 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snap; 12 tackles (9 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 FF

The Lions had their regularly scheduled bye in Week 5.

Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots

Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Broncos

Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 18 special teams snaps

The Patriots were scheduled to play the Broncos on Sunday, but the game has been postponed to next week because of positive coronavirus tests within New England’s organization.

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers

Week 6: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) vs. Rams

Season Stats: 3 games (1 start), 87 defensive snaps, 52 special teams snaps; 13 tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL, 1 pass defended

After missing a couple of games with a quad injury, Greenlaw was back in action for the 49ers’ 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Playing when San Francisco went to its 4-3 base defense, he was on the field for 35 of 67 defensive snaps and made seven tackles. That total includes one tackle on the punt coverage unit, as he also contributed 12 special teams snaps.

The performance pushed Greenlaw over the 100 career tackles mark, as he now has 105. It also earned him solid 63.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.

De’Jon Harris - Green Bay Packers

Week 6: N/A

Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 13 special teams snaps

The Packers had their regularly scheduled bye in Week 5. However, Harris is back on the practice squad. He was a game-day elevation for Green Bay in Week 4 and made his NFL debut. It is a new rule this season that allows teams to elevate up to two players from their practice squad each week, but they immediately go back to the practice squad - without having to clear waivers - and each player can do that just twice.

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6: BYE

Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 311 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 22 receptions, 268 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo)

For the first time since Week 17 last season, Henry found the end zone in the Chargers’ 30-27 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. He made a tough grab for a 3-yard score - video of which can be seen below - that put Los Angeles up 20-3 late in the second quarter. It was one of Henry’s four receptions for 23 yards while playing all but four offensive snaps in the game. Two of his other catches were third-down conversions.