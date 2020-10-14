Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2020 Week 5
Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league.
Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…
McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos
Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Patriots
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 26 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo)
The Broncos were scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday, but the game has been postponed to next week because of positive coronavirus tests within New England’s organization.
Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team
Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Giants
Season Stats: 5 games (2 starts), 108 defensive snaps, 74 special teams snaps; 13 tackles (8 solo), 2 TFL
Curl made his second straight start in Washington’s 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Like last week, he got the nod at nickel and played a career-high 36 defensive snaps. It was the first time he’s played more than 50 percent of Washington’s total defensive snaps. He finished with three tackles, including one solo. Curl, who also played 10 special teams snaps, did get burned by Rams receiver Cooper Kupp at one point and allowed a reception on all four plays the Rams targeted him, likely leading to his 46.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Jaguars
Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 182 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snap; 12 tackles (9 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 FF
The Lions had their regularly scheduled bye in Week 5.
Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots
Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Broncos
Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 18 special teams snaps
The Patriots were scheduled to play the Broncos on Sunday, but the game has been postponed to next week because of positive coronavirus tests within New England’s organization.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 6: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) vs. Rams
Season Stats: 3 games (1 start), 87 defensive snaps, 52 special teams snaps; 13 tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL, 1 pass defended
After missing a couple of games with a quad injury, Greenlaw was back in action for the 49ers’ 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Playing when San Francisco went to its 4-3 base defense, he was on the field for 35 of 67 defensive snaps and made seven tackles. That total includes one tackle on the punt coverage unit, as he also contributed 12 special teams snaps.
The performance pushed Greenlaw over the 100 career tackles mark, as he now has 105. It also earned him solid 63.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.
De’Jon Harris - Green Bay Packers
Week 6: N/A
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 13 special teams snaps
The Packers had their regularly scheduled bye in Week 5. However, Harris is back on the practice squad. He was a game-day elevation for Green Bay in Week 4 and made his NFL debut. It is a new rule this season that allows teams to elevate up to two players from their practice squad each week, but they immediately go back to the practice squad - without having to clear waivers - and each player can do that just twice.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 6: BYE
Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 311 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 22 receptions, 268 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo)
For the first time since Week 17 last season, Henry found the end zone in the Chargers’ 30-27 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. He made a tough grab for a 3-yard score - video of which can be seen below - that put Los Angeles up 20-3 late in the second quarter. It was one of Henry’s four receptions for 23 yards while playing all but four offensive snaps in the game. Two of his other catches were third-down conversions.
everybody eats 🍴@Hunter_Henry84 | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/KVsbwH3E47— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 13, 2020
Cody Hollister - Tennessee Titans
Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Texans
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 31 offensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps
Elevated from the practice squad because several receivers in front of him were out for COVID-19 reasons, Hollister got the most playing time of his career in the Titans’ 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. Coming in with 10 career offensive snaps, he played 27 on Tuesday, as well as six snaps on special teams.
The lone pass thrown Hollister’s way was a big one. Buffalo had just scored a touchdown to pull within 28-16 early in the fourth quarter and Tennessee was facing a third-and-four when Ryan Tannehill found him for a 12-yard gain. It prevented a three-and-out eventually led to a game-sealing touchdown. Also, there was this tidbit from the game…
Top speed for #Titans vs. #Bills was Chris Milton at 20.86 mph. Other members of the 20 mph club:— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 14, 2020
Nick Westbrook 20.7
Cody Hollister 20.5
Jeremy McNichols 20.3
Darrynton Evans 20.05
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 6: N/A
Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 228 offensive snaps
Peters was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury following Week 3. He won’t be eligible to return to action until Nov. 1 against the Cowboys. However, there’s no guarantee the future NFL Hall of Famer will get his starting job back if and when he gets healthy.
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Jaguars
Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 265 offensive snaps, 16 special teams snaps
The Lions had their regularly scheduled bye in Week 5.
Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers
Week 6: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Buccaneers
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 8 defensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps
The Packers had their regularly scheduled bye in Week 5.
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team
Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Giants
Season Stats: 5 games (2 starts), 58 offensive snaps, 84 special teams snaps; 2 tackles (2 solo)
It hasn’t been a great season so far for Sprinkle. He started and was finally targeted with a pass in Washington’s 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he dropped what would have been a third-down conversion. That came on one of Sprinkle’s only nine offensive snaps.
As has been the case for a few weeks, his biggest role was on special teams. On one of his 18 special teams snaps, he made a solo tackle on the punt coverage unit.
Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings
Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Falcons
Season Stats: 5 games (0 starts), 128 defensive snaps, 28 special teams snaps; 4 tackles (2 solo)
Coming off the bench, Watts played his fewest snaps of the season in the Vikings’ 27-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. However, he was solid in the limited playing time. On 11 defensive snaps, he had an assisted tackle for a run stuff and also notched a hurry, according to Pro Football Focus. That helped him earn a season-high 82.4 grade from PFF.
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Broncos
Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 110 defensive snaps; 11 tackles (6 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 3 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
The Patriots were scheduled to play the Broncos on Sunday, but the game has been postponed to next week because of positive coronavirus tests within New England’s organization.