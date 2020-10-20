Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2020 Week 6
Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 11 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league.
Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…
McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos
Week 7: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Chiefs
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 26 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo)
After appearing in their last two games, Agim was once again inactive for the Broncos’ 18-12 win over the New England Patriots.
Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team
Week 7: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Cowboys
Season Stats: 6 games (2 starts), 110 defensive snaps, 88 special teams snaps; 14 tackles (9 solo), 2 TFL
After making back-to-back starts, Curl came off the bench in Washington’s 20-19 loss to the New York Giants and played only two defensive snaps. On one of those, he gave up an 11-yard pass on a third-and-10 play - which he then made a tackle on. He also had 14 special teams snaps.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 7: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Falcons
Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 228 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snap; 17 tackles (11 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 2 FF
He hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since leaving New England, but Flowers turned in one of his best performances with the Lions in their 34-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Starting and playing 46 of 64 defensive snaps, he notched his second snap of the season on a strip-sack of Gardner Minshew II.
As Jacksonville was driving late in the first half, he quickly got into the backfield and knocked loose the ball, which a teammate fell on for the turnover. It was one of his five tackles in the game. His other four all came within three yards of the line of scrimmage, including one for no gain on which he dropped into coverage.
The performance landed him on Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week with an impressive 92.0 grade. His overall season grade of 82.9 ranks fifth among the 105 edge-defenders with at least 100 snaps this year.
Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots
Week 7: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. 49ers
Season Stats: 5 games (0 starts), 45 offensive snaps, 20 special teams snaps
When yet another injury forced them to once again shuffle their offensive line, Froholdt finally made his offensive debut in the Patriots 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos. He was inserted at right guard and ended up playing 45 of 57 offensive snaps. It went well for Froholdt, too, as he didn’t allow a single pressure and earned a solid 72.7 grade from Pro Football Focus. That mark included an excellent 87.4 pass-blocking grade.
Previously, Froholdt’s only action had come on the field goal/extra point unit. He continued that role this week, getting two special teams snaps.
It was a big weekend for the Denmark native…
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 7: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Patriots
Season Stats: 4 games (2 starts), 147 defensive snaps, 62 special teams snaps; 21 tackles (17 solo), 2 TFL, 1 pass defended
With Kwon Alexander out with a high ankle sprain, Greenlaw started at weak-side linebacker in the 49ers’ 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He played all 60 defensive snaps and made one of the most critical plays of the game.
Facing a second-and-goal from the 1-yard line, the Rams tried to get to the edge with their running back, but Greenlaw came down and knocked him out of bounds for a 1-yard loss. It eventually led to an interception as San Francisco was clinging to a 21-9 lead late in the third quarter.
It was one of eight tackles for Greenlaw, with one of them coming in punt coverage on one of his 10 special teams snaps. He has proven to be one of the best tacklers in the NFL, as his 83.8 tackling grade from Pro Football Focus is tied for second among the 81 NFL linebackers who have played at least 100 snaps this season.
De’Jon Harris - Green Bay Packers
Week 7: N/A
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 13 special teams snaps
After making his NFL debut in Week 4, Harris was reverted back to the practice squad. He can be elevated and reverted one more time this season without having to clear waivers, thanks to rules put in place because of COVID-19.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Jaguars
Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 311 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 22 receptions, 268 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo)
The Chargers had their regularly scheduled bye in Week 6.
Cody Hollister - Tennessee Titans
Week 7: N/A
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 31 offensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps
After being elevated to the active roster and playing a career-high 27 offensive snaps last week, Hollister was reverted back to the practice squad. He can be elevated and reverted one more time this season without having to clear waivers, thanks to rules put in place because of COVID-19.
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 7: N/A
Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 228 offensive snaps
Peters was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury following Week 3 and won’t be eligible to return to action until Nov. 1 against the Cowboys. However, there’s no guarantee the future NFL Hall of Famer will get his starting job back if and when he gets healthy.
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Week 7: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Falcons
Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 342 offensive snaps, 21 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo)
Despite suffering a groin injury Wednesday and being limited in practice, Ragnow was not only active in the Lions’ 34-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he started and played all 77 snaps. Aside from a holding penalty, he played pretty well.
Ragnow helped open up the hole on a 54-yard touchdown run by D’Andre Swift and also made a heads up play by quick-snapping the ball when a defender jumped offside, allowing Matthew Stafford to take a shot and complete a pass for 48 yards. He also made a tackle following a Stafford interception.
The performance earned him a solid 75.7 overall grade that included a 79.8 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Through Week 6, Ragnow’s 79.3 season grade ranks second among all NFL centers.
Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers
Week 7: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Texans
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 18 defensive snaps, 22 special teams snaps
Making his second career NFL appearance, Ramsey played 10 defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in the Packers’ 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not record any official statistics, but Pro Football Focus credited him with a missed tackle.
Chris Smith - Las Vegas Raiders
Week 7: N/A
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 19 defensive snaps; 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 QB hit
After making his season debut last week, Smith was reverted back to the practice squad. He can be elevated and reverted one more time this season without having to clear waivers, thanks to rules put in place because of COVID-19.
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team
Week 7: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Cowboys
Season Stats: 6 games (3 starts), 69 offensive snaps, 95 special teams snaps; 2 tackles (2 solo)
Similar to last week, Sprinkle started but played sparingly in Washington’s 20-19 loss to the New York Giants. He played just 11 offensive snaps - only one more than Temarrick Hemingway, a tight end who was just promoted from the practice squad - and was not targeted with any passes. He also played 11 special teams snaps.
Although his overall grade of 43.1 ranks 67th out of 68 NFL tight ends with at least 50 snaps this season, Sprinkle has excelled as a pass-blocker. His 78.2 mark in that area is tied for seventh in that same group of 68 tight ends.
Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings
Week 7: BYE
Season Stats: 6 games (0 starts), 158 defensive snaps, 36 special teams snaps; 9 tackles (4 solo)
After getting his fewest snaps of the year a week earlier, Watts was on the field for 30 defensive snaps in the Vikings’ 40-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He more than doubled his tackles for the season, finishing with five - including one for no gain.
That earned him a 76.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked third among Minnesota’s defensive players with at least 25 snaps in the game. Watts got off to a rough start, but seems like he might be turning the corner. On a season-low 11 snaps in Week 5, he earned an 82.4 grade.
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Week 7: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. 49ers
Season Stats: 5 games (0 starts), 148 defensive snaps; 17 tackles (8 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 3 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
After being held out of practice for precautionary reasons amidst his team’s COVID-19 outbreak, Wise ended up playing in the Patriots’ 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos. He was pretty active on his 38 defensive snaps, racking up six tackles and - according to Pro Football Focus - one hurry.
Although he earned a 67.4 grade from PFF for his performance Sunday, Wise still has a very good 80.7 overall grade for the season. That ranks 13th among 111 NFL interior defensive linemen who have played at least 100 snaps.