Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.

That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league.

It’s worth noting, though, that Alex Collins appears to be on his way back into the league, with reports that he is expected to be signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad this week. A record-breaking running back at Arkansas, he hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018. He’ll provide depth for a Seattle team dealing with several injuries at the position.

Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…

McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos

Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Falcons

Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 26 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo)

Agim was one of the Broncos’ seven inactive players in their 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s the third straight week the rookie has been inactive and the fifth time in seven games this season.

Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team

Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Giants

Season Stats: 7 games (2 starts), 149 defensive snaps, 98 special teams snaps; 17 tackles (12 solo), 2 TFL

Washington had its regularly scheduled bye in Week 8.

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions

Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Vikings

Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

For the second straight week, Flowers came off the bench in the Lions’ 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. His playing time also decreased this week, as he played fewer than 50 percent - 38 of 77 - of Detroit’s defensive snaps.

Although he wasn’t productive as a pass rusher - he didn’t have a single pressure, according to Pro Football Focus - Flowers had a good day against the run. Included in his three tackles was a 4-yard tackle for loss to force a third-and-long and a stuff for no gain at the 1-yard line, both against Jordan Wilkins. That helped him still have a 67.1 grade from PFF despite his lack of a pass rush, which is usually his strength.

Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots

Week 9: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) at Jets

Season Stats: 7 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 25 special teams snaps

After getting some offensive action in the last two games, Froholdt was back to solely special teams duty in the Patriots’ 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He played three snaps on the field goal/PAT unit.

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers

Week 9: 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) vs. Packers

Season Stats: 6 games (4 starts), 253 defensive snaps, 67 special teams snaps; 35 tackles (27 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended

Making his fourth start of the season, Greenlaw racked up eight tackles - including seven solo - in the 49ers’ 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He played all but two of 68 defensive snaps, plus four special teams snaps, and was flagged for defensive holding at one point.

San Francisco showed that is confident in Greenlaw’s development when it traded away the oft-injured Kwon Alexander on Monday. The former Arkansas star had been filling in as a starter when Alexander’s been out.

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Raiders

Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 457 offensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 29 receptions, 324 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo)

Henry caught every pass thrown his direction in the Chargers’ 31-30 loss to the Denver Broncos, but he’ll be remembered for a costly penalty down the stretch. Already in the red zone in the closing minutes of the game, Los Angeles looked like it might score a touchdown to seal a victory. Instead, Henry was called for an illegal crack-back block, which cost his team 15 yards and eventually led to the Chargers settling for a field goal. That gave Denver an opportunity to win at the buzzer.

Statistically, Henry finished with four receptions for 33 yards while playing 84 of 87 offensive snaps. It’s the fourth straight game he’s failed to eclipse 40 yards after racking up 206 yards over the first three games of the season.

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9: BYE

Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 289 offensive snaps

Despite speculation that he might need more time, Peters was activated off injured reserve in time for the Eagles’ 23-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was Philadelphia’s first chance to activate him since he suffered a tow injury in Week 3 and he immediately resumed starting at left tackle.

Peters played all 63 offensive snaps and posted a season-high 75.7 grade, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF credited him with just one hurry allowed, helping him earn a 78.4 pass-blocking grade - which was also a season high.