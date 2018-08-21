There are 32 former Arkansas players currently on NFL rosters. Here is a rundown of each player and how they performed in the second week of the preseason… Austin Allen – Tampa Bay Buccaneers After watch all of last week’s game from the sideline, Allen made his NFL debut in the Buccaneers’ 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. It came late in the fourth quarter and he got only one full series, but he completed both of the passes he attempted for 18 total yards. He was also credited with minus-2 rushing yards, but those came on two kneel downs to end the game. Preseason Stats: 1 game, 2 of 2 passing, 18 yards Brandon Allen – Los Angeles Rams Allen failed to build off his solid showing in Week 1 of the preseason, as he struggled in the Rams’ 19-15 win over the Oakland Raiders. He entered the game after halftime once again and completed 6 of 11 passes for 68 yards. That’s not a terrible stat line, but he did throw an ugly interception right to a linebacker and missed a wide-open receiver in the end zone. Allen is also credited with minus-2 rushing yards on four carries, but that includes minus-five yards on three kneel downs to run out the clock.

Rams rookie TE Henry Krieger-Coble with a 33-yard reception from Brandon Allen. pic.twitter.com/Dbcx9Zm7V0 — Football Dungeon (@DuaneLively) August 18, 2018

On the flip side, Sean Mannion – the man Allen is trying to beat for the backup job – completed 10 of 16 passes for 84 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Preseason Stats: 2 games, 16 of 26 passing, 141 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Alex Collins – Baltimore Ravens With a starting job pretty much wrapped up, Collins did not play in the Ravens’ 20-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Instead, he rested and watched from the sideline as Arkansas native Kenneth Dixon put together a strong performance with 32 yards on six carries and three receptions for 24 yards. Preseason Stats: 1 game, 2 carries, 26 yards Knile Davis – Chicago Bears Less than a week after being signed, Davis’ only contribution in the Bears’ 24-23 win over the Denver Broncos came on special teams. He returned three kickoffs for 68 yards – an average of 22.7 yards per return – and notched a solo tackle. Those aren’t terrible numbers, but Davis did make a couple of bad decisions. Twice he took a kickoff out from deep in the end zone instead of taking a knee. His best returned was a 33-yarder, but it was erased by offsetting penalties. Special teams are likely his route to making the 53-man roster, if he makes it at all. Preseason Stats: 1 game, 3 kickoff returns, 68 yards; 1 tackle (1 solo)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Derby – Miami Dolphins After missing the first preseason game with a foot injury, Derby returned to action by playing 16 snaps in the Dolphins’ 27-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He had a 15-yard reception, but it was erased by an obvious offensive pass interference he committed to get open. Preseason Stats: 1 game Brooks Ellis – Jacksonville Jaguars For the second straight week, Ellis sat out a preseason game with a concussion, as his Jaguars won 14-10 against the Minnesota Vikings. Preseason Stats: DNP Trey Flowers – New England Patriots Despite being a limited participant in practice during the week, Flowers did not dress out for the Patriots’ 37-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He is still recovering from a facial laceration suffered a couple weeks ago that required three stitches on his forehead. Preseason Stats: DNP Keon Hatcher – Oakland Raiders Playing 23 offensive snaps and six special teams snaps, Hatcher was targeted with three passes, but didn’t have any receptions in the Raiders’ 19-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was called for a block in the back on a punt return, as well. In practice leading up to the preseason game, though, Hatcher apparently made a great play:

Raiders WR Keon Hatcher with one of better catches all of camp. Scaled up to high-point deep ball with CB Shareece Wright draping him in coverage. Wright couldn’t have played it much better. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 15, 2018

Preseason Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo) Hunter Henry – Los Angeles Chargers Henry is on the Chargers’ Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and will eventually be placed on injured reserve (IR) after tearing the ACL in his right knee in May. Although he was set to replace future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates as Los Angeles’ No. 1 tight end this year, he will miss the entire 2018 season. Preseason Stats: N/A Cody Hollister – New England Patriots Hollister is on the Patriots’ Reserve/Non-Football Injury list with a back injury that required surgery. He will miss the entire 2018 season, but his twin brother, Jacob, told reporters he is expected to make a full recovery. Hollister was an undrafted free agent who spent last year on New England’s practice squad. Preseason Stats: N/A Bijhon Jackson – Los Angeles Chargers Jackson did not record any statistics in the Chargers’ 24-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Preseason Stats: 2 games, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit Cameron Jefferson – Washington Redskins Jefferson did not appear in the Redskins’ 15-13 win over the New York Jets. Preseason Stats: 1 game Denver Kirkland – Oakland Raiders Kirkland got the start at left guard in the Raiders’ 19-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and played 24 offensive snaps. He had gotten an extensive amount of playing time in the first two preseason games, playing 66.1 percent of the total offensive snaps. Preseason Stats: 2 games (1 start) Jeremiah Ledbetter – Detroit Lions Ledbetter played only four defensive snaps and one special teams snap in the Lions’ 30-17 loss to the New York Giants and didn’t record any statistics. Preseason Stats: 2 games, 1 tackle (1 solo) Josh Liddell – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Liddell did not record any statistics in the Buccaneers’ 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. There’s a chance he could get more reps in the next preseason game because safety Jordan Whitehead suffered a shoulder injury that could keep him out. Preseason Stats: 2 games, no stats

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Loewen – New Orleans Saints Despite missing a few days of practice with an undisclosed injury, Loewen ended up starting and playing 34 total snaps – 23 on defense, 11 on special teams – in the Saints’ 20-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He made one assisted tackle in the game. Loewen is battling for a backup role at defensive end and worked with the second unit during Saturday’s practice. Preseason Stats: 2 games (1 start), 7 tackles (6 solo), 2 TFL, 1 QB hit

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tevin Mitchel – Oakland Raiders In his first preseason action of 2018, Mitchell made two solo tackles and broke up a pass while playing 38 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in the Raiders’ 19-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. His most impressive play didn’t count, though, as he snagged a one-handed interception at the goal line, but came down just out of bounds. Preseason Stats: 1 game, 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 PBU Drew Morgan – Miami Dolphins One week after playing more snaps than any other Miami receiver, Morgan played the fewest – just 13 snaps – in the Dolphins’ 27-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The lone pass thrown his way was intercepted. He also got some work on special teams, returning two punts. One of them gained six yards, but he muffed the other before recovering it. Preseason Stats: 2 games, 1 reception, 8 yards, 2 punt returns, 6 yards Jason Peters – Philadelphia Eagles For the second straight week, Peters watched from the sideline as the Eagles lost 37-20 to the New England Patriots. It seems Philadelphia is focused on getting him fully healthy for the regular season, as the 36-year-old is coming off ACL and MCL surgery. Preseason Stats: DNP

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Philon – Los Angeles Chargers Philon started his second straight preseason game in the Chargers’ 24-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks and notched two assisted tackles. He also contributed on a sack in which Russell Wilson had to slide down for a loss of two yards on third down, but it was credited to Jatavis Brown. Preseason Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 2 tackles (0 solo) Frank Ragnow – Detroit Lions Ragnow got another start at left guard in the Lions’ 30-17 loss to the New York Giants, despite getting some reps at center for the first time as a pro during the week of practice leading up to the game. After not allowing a single sack during his collegiate career, he appeared to be one of several players to get beat on a play that resulted in a gang sack early on. Once again, Ragnow remained in the game longer than the other starters on the offensive line, playing 35 offensive snaps and two special teams snaps. He also recovered a fumble in the game. Preseason Stats: 2 games (2 starts)

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Skipper – Detroit Lions Just a couple days after being carted off the practice field with an apparent right knee injury, Skipper played in the Lions’ 30-17 loss to the New York Giants. Although he’s considered a long shot to make the 53-man roster, he is showing some versatility. He has primarily been at right guard in fall camp, but played 25 offensive snaps split between right tackle and left guard in the game. Preseason Stats: 2 games Chris Smith – Cleveland Browns Smith provided steady pressure in the Browns’ 19-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, with his lone tackle resulting in a loss of three yards early in the third quarter. Preseason Stats: 2 games, 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit Martrell Spaight – Washington Redskins Despite playing only 22 total snaps – 13 on defense, nine on special teams – Spaight led the Redskins with seven tackles in their 15-13 win over the New York Jets. Three of them were solo and there was a stretch in the second quarter when he was in on four straight tackles. The performance could help him in his battle for a spot on the 53-man roster.

This was a terrific read by Martrell Spaight. Saw the cut back before the RB, met him in the hole. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/ZcaJgoAjmU — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 17, 2018

If you want Cam Sims to stick, you better hope it isn't at the expense of Martrell Spaight.



Here is why: pic.twitter.com/r7FycZctCI — Steve (@SteveDraft_) August 17, 2018

Preseason Stats: 2 games, 11 tackles (5 solo)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Sprinkle – Washington Redskins Sprinkle played 25 offensive snaps and four special teams snaps in the Redskins’ 15-13 win over the New York Jets, but was not targeted with any passes. He was, however, used as a blocker in the game. Here is one particular play that stood out:

Alex Smith made a great hot read to Richardson here, but Redskins TE Jeremy Sprinkle's blocking was great. Disengages initial block and provides key block on Avery Williamson to turn a 2-3 yard gain into a 9 yard gain. Then looks for someone else to hit. Love it. #httr pic.twitter.com/cyBd2pZ4Gz — HailToTheRedskins (@StuJackson3) August 18, 2018

Preseason Stats: 2 games, 2 receptions, 6 yards

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Swanson – New York Jets Swanson played in the Jets’ 15-13 loss to the Washington Redskins, but struggled once again, this time playing left guard. This video shows him getting knocked back into the quarterback, completely collapsing the pocket:

former lions center travis swanson having a rough time with the jets pic.twitter.com/HImROOltsY — Mansur🌹🕊 (@MansurShaheen) August 17, 2018

Preseason Stats: 2 games Robert Thomas – New York Giants Despite being penalized five yards for an illegal use of hands, Thomas had another good week of practice and solid showing in the Giants’ 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions. His lone tackle in the game was behind the line of scrimmage.

4. Player who continues to pop in practice and preseason: DT Rob Thomas. He’s had a strong summer. Making a living in the backfield. Be surprised if there isn’t a spot on 53 for him. #Daily5 #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 15, 2018

Preseason Stats: 2 games, 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit Henre’ Toliver – Indianapolis Colts After getting some work as the second-team nickelback in practice, Toliver made one solo tackle in the Colts’ 20-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Preseason Stats: 2 games, 3 tackles (2 solo) David Williams – Denver Broncos Williams led the Broncos’ running backs with 24 offensive snaps in Denver’s 24-23 loss to the Chicago Bears. He gained 10 yards on five carries and caught one pass for eight yards. There’s also this:

Believe it or not, Broncos RB David Williams considers himself lucky among his fellow rookie haircut recipients pic.twitter.com/OGXpLJmsXW — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) August 15, 2018

Preseason Stats: 2 games, 8 carries, 17 yards, 1 reception, 8 yards; 1 tackle (0 solo) Jonathan Williams – New Orleans Saints Had it not been for four turnovers by the offense, Williams likely would have gotten more work in the Saints’ 20-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He still managed to pick up 37 yards on eight carries, most with the first-team offense and against Arizona’s first-team defense, highlighted by a 19-yard run in which he gained 11 yards after breaking a tackle. With two-time Pro Bowler Mark Ingram suspended for the first four games of the season, New Orleans is looking for someone to pair with reigning NFL Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara in the backfield and Williams has put himself in a good position to earn that spot. Preseason Stats: 2 games, 12 carries, 63 yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, minus-2 yards

Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Deatrich Wise Jr. – New England Patriots Although he didn’t record any statistics in the Patriots’ 37-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Wise started the game and was part of a defensive line that put a lot of pressure on the opposing quarterback. There were times he actually moved inside on third downs and obvious passing downs, as well, in an effort to get even more pressure. Wise had a few hurries and was even in on a sack, but it was credited to teammate Derek Rivers.

Pressure on the QB started early. Bull rush from Deatrich Wise walks Lane Johnson back into Foles. Clayborn is so good at getting the OTs hands off of him and bending around the edge. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/usgAafSUlv — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 17, 2018

Preseason Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 1 tackle (0 solo), 1 QB hit

