There were 32 former Arkansas players on NFL rosters at the beginning of last week. Here is a rundown of each player and how they performed in the third week of the preseason, as well as a few who have been released… Austin Allen – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Allen’s second preseason appearance went poorly, as he completed just 1 of 7 passes in the Buccaneers’ 33-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. He played the final three series of the game, with two three-and-outs and his lone completion going for 19 yards. Needing a field goal to tie with 30 seconds left, Allen was just 1 of 5 on the final series and threw an interception as time expired. Preseason Stats: 2 games, 3 of 9 passing (33.3 percent), 37 yards, 1 INT

Brandon Allen – Los Angeles Rams The older Allen brother had a much better day in the Rams’ 21-20 win over the Houston Texans. He completed 10 of 13 passes for 63 yards and picked up 14 yards on two carries while playing the entire second half. Allen was particularly good on third down, completing three passes to move the chains and even scrambling for 10 yards on a third-and-six play. He was under center for Los Angeles’ long 19-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ate up more than 12 minutes of clock. Preseason Stats: 3 games, 26 of 39 passing (66.7 percent), 204 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 6 carries, 12 yards Alex Collins – Baltimore Ravens Although he played just two snaps, Collins got the start in the Ravens’ 27-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. His lone carry gained seven yards and picked up a first down. The small workload is likely because he has a starting job pretty much wrapped up. Preseason Stats: 2 games, 3 carries, 33 yards Knile Davis – Chicago Bears After playing only special teams last week, Davis got some work on offense in the Bears’ 27-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He had five carries for 35 yards, including runs of 16 and 14 yards on the final series to ice the victory. On special teams, he returned two kickoffs for a total of 46 yards. Preseason Stats: 2 games, 5 carries, 35 yards, 5 kickoff returns, 114 yards; 1 tackle (1 solo) A.J. Derby – Miami Dolphins Derby played 12 offensive snaps in the Dolphins’ 27-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and caught one pass for eight yards. He also made a contribution on special teams, notching a pair of assisted tackles. Preseason Stats: 2 games, 1 reception, 8 yards; 2 tackles (0 solo) Brooks Ellis – Jacksonville Jaguars After missing the Jaguars’ first two preseason games with a concussion suffered in training camp, Ellis was waived by Jacksonville with a “left squad” designation, meaning he left the team voluntarily. It isn’t a surprising move for Ellis, as he was an excellent student at Arkansas and plans to attend medical school. Preseason Stats: DNP Trey Flowers – New England Patriots Flowers is still limited in practice and was held out of the Patriots’ 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He has yet to appear in a game this preseason and his absence was noticeable in Friday’s loss, as New England’s defensive line struggled to contain Cam Newton. Preseason Stats: DNP Keon Hatcher – Oakland Raiders Hatcher made a critical catch in the Raiders’ 13-6 win over the Green Bay Packers. With the game tied 6-6 midway through the fourth quarter, he caught a 15-yard pass on third-and-13 to keep what proved to be the game-winning touchdown drive alive. It was one of two receptions for Hatcher, who finished with 34 yards while playing 34 offensive snaps. He also made one solo tackle after a teammate fumbled and played two special teams snaps. This happened during the game, as well:

Keon Hatcher takes out an innocent bystander pic.twitter.com/Syp6N4upfu — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) August 25, 2018

Preseason Stats: 3 games, 2 receptions, 34 yards; 2 tackles (2 solo)

Hunter Henry – Los Angeles Chargers Henry is on the Chargers’ Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and will eventually be placed on injured reserve (IR) after tearing the ACL in his right knee in May. Although he was set to replace future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates as Los Angeles’ No. 1 tight end this year, he will miss the entire 2018 season. Preseason Stats: N/A Cody Hollister – New England Patriots Hollister is on the Patriots’ Reserve/Non-Football Injury list with a back injury that required surgery. He will miss the entire 2018 season, but his twin brother, Jacob, told reporters he is expected to make a full recovery. Hollister was an undrafted free agent who spent last year on New England’s practice squad. Preseason Stats: N/A Bijhon Jackson – Los Angeles Chargers Jackson played in the Chargers’ 36-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but did not record any statistics. Preseason Stats: 3 games, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit Cameron Jefferson – Washington Redskins Jefferson was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury early last week and waived with an injury settlement on Friday. Preseason Stats: 1 game Denver Kirkland – Oakland Raiders Kirkland played 30 offensive snaps and two special teams snaps in the Raiders’ 13-6 win over the Green Bay Packers. He has played multiple positions on the line and was even used as a sixth offensive lineman on the game-winning 1-yard touchdown run. Preseason Stats: 3 games (1 start) Jeremiah Ledbetter – Detroit Lions Despite playing only eight total snaps – five on offense, three on special teams – in the Lions’ 33-30 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers, Ledbetter managed to make a solo tackle. It is unclear why, but he has played only 12.2 percent of Detroit’s defensive snaps this preseason. Preseason Stats: 3 games, 2 tackles (2 solo) Josh Liddell – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Liddell’s only action in the Buccaneers’ 33-30 loss to the Detroit Lions came on special teams, where he played seven snaps. Preseason Stats: 3 games, no stats Mitchell Loewen – New Orleans Saints Loewen seems to be in a good position to make the 53-man roster after another solid showing in the Saints’ 36-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He made two tackles, including one solo and one for loss, while also showing a quick first step and ability to rush the passer. Preseason Stats: 3 games (1 start), 9 tackles (7 solo), 3 TFL, 1 QB hit Tevin Mitchel – Oakland Raiders Mitchel was waived with an injury designation last week and then placed on injured reserve when he cleared waivers. He has had a hard time staying healthy during his professional career. As a sixth-round draft pick by the Redskins in 2015, Mitchel was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts when Washington waived him before placing him on injured reserve. Preseason Stats: 1 game, 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 PBU Drew Morgan – Miami Dolphins Morgan played only nine snaps in the Dolphins’ 27-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He caught a screen pass for his lone reception, but it resulted in the loss of one yard. Preseason Stats: 3 games, 2 receptions, 7 yards, 2 punt returns, 6 yards Jason Peters – Philadelphia Eagles For the third straight week, Peters watched from the sideline as the Eagles lost 5-0 to the Cleveland Browns. It seems Philadelphia is focused on getting him fully healthy for the regular season, as the 36-year-old is coming off ACL and MCL surgery. Preseason Stats: DNP Darius Philon – Los Angeles Chargers Nursing a hamstring injury suffered in practice on Thursday, Philon did not play in the Chargers’ 36-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The day before he got hurt, though, he scooped up the ball following a strip-sack of Drew Brees during a joint practice and returned it for a touchdown. Preseason Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 2 tackles (0 solo) Frank Ragnow – Detroit Lions It took facing a six-time Pro Bowler and playing a foreign position, but Ragnow finally gave up a sack. After now allowing any during his collegiate career, he gave up one to Gerald McCoy on a third down late in the second quarter of the Lions’ 33-30 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The play pushed a field goal attempt back to 61 yards and it ended up resulting in a “kick-six” score. However, other than that, Ragnow received positive reviews in his 36 snaps at right guard. It was an impressive showing since he has spent nearly all of his time with Detroit at left guard, with a few reps at center sprinkled in. Preseason Stats: 3 games (3 starts)

Dan Skipper – Detroit Lions Skipper played 11 offensive snaps and one special teams snap in the Lions’ 33-30 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Preseason Stats: 3 games Chris Smith – Cleveland Browns Playing 26 snaps in the Browns’ 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Smith notched his second sack of the preseason and also had a couple of quarterback hits. All three of his preseason tackles have come behind the line of scrimmage. Preseason Stats: 3 games, 3 tackles (3 solo), 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits Martrell Spaight – Washington Redskins Spaight was on the field for 38 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps in the Redskins’ 29-17 loss to the Denver Broncos and finished with four tackles, including three solo. Preseason Stats: 3 games, 15 tackles (8 solo) Jeremy Sprinkle – Washington Redskins Although he played 21 snaps – 15 on offense, six on special teams – in the Redskins’ 29-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, Sprinkle was not targeted with any passes. Preseason Stats: 3 games, 2 receptions, 6 yards Travis Swanson – New York Jets Swanson played 19 offensive snaps in the Jets’ 22-16 loss to the New York Giants. Preseason Stats: 3 games

Robert Thomas – New York Giants Thomas did not record any statistics in the Giants’ 22-16 win over the New York Jets, but he did commit a costly penalty. On a fourth-and-four play in the fourth quarter, it seems like the Giants would get off the field with an incomplete pass. However, Thomas was called for illegal use of hands, which gave the Jets five yards and a fresh set of downs that eventually led to a field goal. Preseason Stats: 3 games, 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit Henre’ Toliver – Indianapolis Colts Toliver played 21 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in the Colts’ 23-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, but did not record any statistics. Preseason Stats: 3 games, 3 tackles (2 solo) David Williams – Denver Broncos Williams continued to make a strong push for a roster spot in the Broncos’ 29-17 win over the Washington Redskins. He gained only 19 yards on six carries (3.2 yards/carry), but caught three passes for 46 yards. Two of Williams’ receptions resulted in first downs (gains of 22 and 15 yards), while the third came up a yard short after a nine-yard gain. Despite the strong showing, it is likely he ends up on the practice squad if he clears waivers. Preseason Stats: 3 games, 14 carries, 36 yards, 4 receptions, 54 yards; 1 tackle (0 solo) Jonathan Williams – New Orleans Saints Although he had done a good job of breaking tackles this preseason – forcing one every 2.1 carries, the second best out of 72 qualifying running backs, according to Pro Football Focus – Williams didn’t have much of a chance in the Saints’ 36-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Playing mostly with backups, he had three carries for minus-3 yards. Only one of his attempts resulted in positive yards, with the defense immediately swarming him. Williams was also stuffed on a two-point conversion attempt. Despite the poor showing, he is still expected to make New Orleans’ roster as the No. 3 running back. Preseason Stats: 3 games, 15 carries, 60 yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, minus-2 yards

Deatrich Wise Jr. – New England Patriots Wise struggled in the Patriots’ 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers, getting a start for the third straight preseason game. He made two assisted tackles, but failed to get much pressure when rushing the passer and also made mistakes in contain.

Deatrich Wise lost contain on 3rd down and gives Cam Newton an easy lane to rush for a 1st down — Mike Loyko (@NEPD_Loyko) August 24, 2018