There were 31 former Arkansas players on NFL rosters going into the final week of the preseason. When the dust settled this weekend, 13 players had earned a spot on a 53-man roster and three others had been placed on a practice squad. Here is a look at how each player performed in the fourth week of the preseason, as well as their status… Austin Allen – Tampa Bay Buccaneers A rough preseason continued for Austin Allen in the Buccaneers’ 25-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taking over at quarterback after halftime, he played 27 offensive snaps and completed just 4 of 10 passes for 64 yards and one interception. Although he had a five-yard run, there were times Allen probably felt like he was back at Arkansas, as he was sacked three times. On one of those sacks, he fumbled the ball away and it was returned for a touchdown. Not surprisingly, he was among the players Tampa Bay cut and did not make the 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 3 games, 7 of 19 passing (36.8 percent), 101 yards, 2 INTs, 1 carry, 5 yards

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Allen – Los Angeles Rams The older Allen brother played better in the Rams’ 28-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Starting and playing 31 offensive snaps, he completed 7 of 12 passes for 57 yards and an interception. Much like his brother, he was under quite a bit of pressure and was sacked four times. There was another time he got sacked and fumbled, but it was nullified by penalty. The solid showing in the preseason led Los Angeles to keep three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster, including Allen. He will back up Jared Goff and Sean Mannion. Preseason Stats: 4 games (1 start), 33 of 51 passing (64.7 percent), 261 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 7 carries, 14 yards Alex Collins – Baltimore Ravens The biggest question with Collins going into the final week of the preseason was how high he should be taken in fantasy football drafts. With his spot on Baltimore’s 53-man roster already wrapped up, he did not play in its 30-20 win over the Washington Redskins. Preseason Stats: 2 games, 3 carries, 33 yards Knile Davis – Chicago Bears Davis had a hard time gaining positive yards in the Bears’ 28-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Six of his carries failed to reach the line of scrimmage, but he still managed to pick up 48 yards on 19 carries while playing 34 offensive snaps and four special teams snaps. He scored on a 1-yard run and also caught a pass, but it gained no yards.

Knile Davis pounds it in for another 6! #Bears pic.twitter.com/cXHw4ea73Z — Chicago Bears Follower (@BearsWatcher) August 31, 2018

As expected, Davis was released and did not make Chicago’s 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 3 games, 24 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 0 yards, 5 kickoff returns, 114 yards; 1 tackle (1 solo) A.J. Derby – Miami Dolphins Getting the start at tight end, Derby played 10 offensive snaps and one special teams snap in the Dolphins’ 34-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. On the second play of the game, he hauled in a six-yard pass for his lone reception.

dolphins come out and run the same exact play. this time osweiler goes threw his progressions before coming back underneath to a.j derby. pic.twitter.com/VAF9zYhvvb — josh houtz (@houtz) September 2, 2018

Derby is one of four tight ends who made Miami’s 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 3 games (1 start), 2 receptions, 14 yards; 2 tackles (0 solo) Trey Flowers – New England Patriots Flowers did not play in any of the Patriots’ preseason games, but it didn’t matter because he is projected to be New England’s top defensive lineman. He is on the 53-man roster and is expected to play Week 1 despite being banged up the last month or so. Preseason Stats: DNP

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Cobi Hamilton – Indianapolis Colts Finally getting his first action with the Colts, Hamilton played 27 offensive snaps and eight special teams snaps in their 27-26 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He caught three passes for 62 yards, including a 28-yard score from Phillip Walker, and made a pair of assisted tackles – one on punt coverage and one on kickoff coverage.

Despite the solid showing, he did not make Indianapolis’ 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 1 game, 3 receptions, 62 yards, 1 TD; 2 tackles (0 solo) Keon Hatcher – Oakland Raiders No former Arkansas player had a bigger preseason performance than Hatcher did in the Raiders’ 30-19 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He got the start, played 48 offensive snaps – as well as 14 special teams snaps – and made that playing time count, hauling in eight passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on plays of 45, 19 and 22 yards. On special teams, he returned two punts for 16 yards and made an assisted tackle.

Trying to make the roster?



3 trips to the crib can't hurt. 👀 @KeonHatcher pic.twitter.com/pw7MekuLAm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 31, 2018

Of the #Raiders five highest graded offensive players against Seattle, only wide receiver Keon Hatcher is currently on the 53-man roster ☠️



Hatcher's 4.41 yards per route run was the most for any wide receiver that ran 20 or more routes this week 💀 pic.twitter.com/zFEAw57iYK — PFF OAK Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) September 2, 2018

Following the game, here’s what head coach Jon Gruden said about Hatcher: “What can you say about that kid? That’s a great story. He put himself in position to make this team. Not only as a receiver, but as a special teams performer.” Sure enough, Hatcher ended up beating out former Clemson star Martavis Bryant for a spot on Oakland’s 53-man roster. That completes his journey from undrafted free agent to practice squad to active NFL roster. Preseason Stats: 4 games (1 start), 10 receptions, 162 yards; 2 punt returns, 16 yards; 3 tackles (2 solo) Hunter Henry – Los Angeles Chargers Henry is on the Chargers’ Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and will eventually be placed on injured reserve (IR) after tearing the ACL in his right knee in May. Although he was set to replace future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates as Los Angeles’ No. 1 tight end this year, he will miss the entire 2018 season. Preseason Stats: N/A Cody Hollister – New England Patriots Hollister is on the Patriots’ Reserve/Non-Football Injury list with a back injury that required surgery. He will miss the entire 2018 season, but his twin brother, Jacob, told reporters he is expected to make a full recovery. Hollister was an undrafted free agent who spent last year on New England’s practice squad. Preseason Stats: N/A Bijhon Jackson – Los Angeles Chargers Jackson had a nice showing in the Chargers’ 23-21 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. All three of his tackles were solo and one of them was for a loss. However, it was not enough to make Los Angeles’ 53-man roster, as he was released. Preseason Stats: 4 games, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit Denver Kirkland – Oakland Raiders Kirkland started at left guard and played 33 offensive snaps – and five special teams snaps – in the Raiders’ 30-19 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Despite showing versatility to play multiple positions on the offensive line, he did not make Oakland’s 53-man roster. He played 119 snaps as a rookie in 2016 before missing all of last season with a foot injury. Preseason Stats: 4 games (2 starts) Jeremiah Ledbetter – Detroit Lions After playing sparingly in the Lions’ first three preseason games, Ledbetter got 50 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps in their 35-17 loss to the Cleveland Brown. He notched five tackles, including three solo. Despite the solid showing, he did not make Detroit’s 53-man roster. Instead, he was claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and placed on their practice squad. Preseason Stats: 4 games, 7 tackles (5 solo)

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Liddell – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Liddell finally got some defensive work in the Buccaneers’ 25-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing 34 defensive snaps and notching two solo tackles. He also played 14 special teams snaps. As expected, he did not make the 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 4 games, 2 tackles (2 solo) Mitchell Loewen – New Orleans Saints Loewen notched another start at defensive end in the Saints’ 28-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams and played 23 defensive snaps. He made one solo tackle for no gain. Thanks to his versatility with being able to play all across the defensive line, Loewen made New Orleans’ 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 4 games (2 starts), 10 tackles (8 solo), 3 TFL, 1 QB hit Tevin Mitchel – Oakland Raiders Mitchel is on the Raiders’ injured reserve. It is the second different team on which he has been placed on IR. Preseason Stats: 1 game, 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 PBU

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Morgan – Miami Dolphins Morgan had some good moments in the Dolphins’ 34-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, catching three passes for 17 yards and returning seven punts for 35 yards while playing 25 offensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps. However, he muffed one of the punts and Atlanta recovered it. He was released by Miami, but is a possibility to eventually join its practice squad for the second consecutive season. Preseason Stats: 4 games, 5 receptions, 24 yards, 9 punt returns, 41 yards, 1 lost fumble Jason Peters – Philadelphia Eagles Peters did not play at all during the preseason while coming off ACL and MCL surgery. He made the Eagles’ 53-man roster and head coach Doug Pederson said he is healthy and ready to go. Preseason Stats: DNP Darius Philon – Los Angeles Chargers Philon did not play in the Chargers’ 23-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers, but did make Los Angeles’ 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 2 tackles (0 solo) Frank Ragnow – Detroit Lions The first-round pick has a starting job pretty much wrapped up, so he did not play in the Lions’ 35-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. As expected, Ragnow is on Detroit’s 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 3 games (3 starts) Dan Skipper – Detroit Lions Skipper played 38 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps in the Lions’ 35-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was released by Detroit, but ended up on its practice squad for the second straight year after clearing waivers. Preseason Stats: 4 games Chris Smith – Cleveland Browns Smith played 32 defensive snaps and one special teams snap in the Browns’ 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions, notching a solo tackle for loss. He had a pretty solid preseason – with all three of his tackles behind the line of scrimmage – and made Cleveland’s 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 4 games, 4 tackles (4 solo), 4 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits Martrell Spaight – Washington Redskins Spaight has been all over the field this preseason and that continued in the Redskins’ 30-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He played only 19 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps, but still managed to make two tackles, including one solo. Despite racking up a bunch of tackles and starting a few games last season, Spaight was among several players Washington cut. Preseason Stats: 4 games, 17 tackles (9 solo) Jeremy Sprinkle – Washington Redskins Sprinkle did not play in the Redskins’ 30-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but made their 53-man roster as the third tight end behind Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis.

One thing that jumps out about Jeremy Sprinkle is how he makes himself bigger/tougher to defend by extending his arms to catch the ball. Saw him do that vs. a DB today in a red zone drill. Was covered, but made self bigger; catch. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 2, 2018

Preseason Stats: 3 games, 2 receptions, 6 yards Travis Swanson – New York Jets Swanson started and played 29 offensive snaps in the Jets’ 10-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but did not make their 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 4 games (1 start) Robert Thomas – New York Giants Getting the start in the Giants’ 17-12 loss to the New England Patriots, Thomas played 35 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps. During that time, he notched three tackles, including two solo. The highlight of the game was a five-yard sack of Danny Etling in the third quarter. Despite having a pretty solid preseason, Thomas was waived by New York and didn’t make the 53-man roster. Former teammate and All-Pro defensive tackle Damon Harrison wasn’t a fan of the decision:

Not sure what more Robert Thomas could’ve done to make this team. Hands down best off-season of anyone on the team. Someone is going to get an absolute steal...@RobThomas98 my brother 4 life ✊🏾 https://t.co/x6IXVz7UPZ — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) September 1, 2018

Preseason Stats: 4 games (1 start), 6 tackles (4 solo), 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Henre’ Toliver – Indianapolis Colts Toliver had his best game as a pro in the Colts’ 27-26 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Playing 33 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps, he made seven tackles – including four solo – and defended a pass. At one point, he made consecutive open-field tackles by himself. However, his performance was not enough to earn a spot on Indianapolis’ 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 4 games, 10 tackles (6 solo), 1 PBU

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

David Williams – Denver Broncos In the Broncos’ 21-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Williams played 38 offensive snaps and four special teams snaps. He gained 43 yards on 13 carries, but was even more impressive in the passing game, catching six passes for 35 yards. It wasn’t enough to earn a spot on Denver’s 53-man roster, but he did make the practice squad. Preseason Stats: 4 games, 27 carries, 79 yards, 10 receptions, 89 yards; 1 tackle (0 solo)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Williams – New Orleans Saints Williams got quite a bit of work in the Saints’ 28-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He gained 64 yards and scored a touchdown on 16 carries, while also catching a pass for seven yards. The score came on a 3-yard run and he also failed to get in the end zone on a two-point try.

Jonathan Williams extends our lead with a 3-yard touchdown run! #LARvsNO pic.twitter.com/hzcnmqMLzs — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 31, 2018