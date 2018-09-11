When the dust finally settled last week, 14 former Arkansas players remained on 53-man rosters for Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season. That number does not include four players currently on practice squads – Denver Kirkland (Raiders), Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers), Robert Thomas (Bills) and David Williams (Broncos) – or three players on various injured lists – Hunter Henry (PUP – Chargers), Cody Hollister (NFI – Patriots) and Tevin Mitchel (IR – Raiders). It also doesn’t include Travis Swanson, who the Dolphins have reportedly brought back a week after signing and releasing him a day later. Perhaps not so coincidentally, Miami plays the New York Jets this week, the team Swanson spent the offseason with. As we will do throughout the season, HawgBeat brings you a detailed look at how each player on active rosters performed in the first week of the regular season… Brandon Allen – Los Angeles Rams The Rams made Allen one of their seven inactive players in their 33-13 win over the Oakland Raiders. Starter Jared Goff played well, completing 18 of 33 passes for 233 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, earning a 74.2 Total QBR grade. Season Stats: DNP

Alex Collins – Baltimore Ravens A lot of hype surrounded Collins this offseason, especially in the fantasy football world, but he failed to live up to expectations in the Ravens’ 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills. Getting the start and playing 27 of 80 offensive snaps, he finished with 13 yards on seven carries and caught a pass for six yards. The performance was further worsened by his ball security issues flaring up, as he lost a fumble.

Huge for #Bills who've had zero momentum so far vs. #Ravens today. Rookie Tremaine Edmunds forces a fumble for the first time in his career. Alex Collins coughs it up. pic.twitter.com/T9WsFSWxf3 — Nick Wojton (@Nick_Wojton) September 9, 2018

That play led him to being benched a couple of series, but he did get off to a good start. His first carry gained 14 yards and then he scored on an 8-yard run for Baltimore’s first touchdown of the season. The blowout likely led to his limited playing time, plus Kenneth Dixon was injured in the game, so he probably won’t be a threat to take away any of his carries.

Alex Collins muscles his way to a touchdown pic.twitter.com/LJGQ551fAi — QB List (@TheQBlist) September 9, 2018

Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 27 offensive snaps; 7 carries, 13 yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 6 yards, 1 fumble (1 lost); 1 tackle (1 solo) A.J. Derby – Miami Dolphins Although he didn’t start and wasn’t targeted with any passes in the Dolphins’ 27-20 win over the Tennessee Titans, Derby got significant playing time at tight end. He played 46 of 62 offensive snaps, which was 10 more than rookies Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe combined. He also contributed 12 snaps on special teams. Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 46 offensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps Trey Flowers – New England Patriots Despite missing the entire preseason with an injury, Flowers picked up right where he left off last season in the Patriots’ 27-20 win over the Houston Texans. He got the start at defensive end and played 50 of 74 defensive snaps, finishing with five tackles, including two solo, two for loss and 1.5 sacks, while also hitting the quarterback three times. Flowers got things started by teaming up with former Arkansas teammate Deatrich Wise Jr. to sack Deshaun Watson for a seven-yard loss. In the fourth quarter, he fought through a hold to bring down Watson by himself for another seven-yard loss.

Trey Flowers: Disregards the tackle, draws the holding penalty, works though it, picks up the sack anyway, nearly strips the football. This is bully behavior. pic.twitter.com/ZWhrDlTezf — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) September 10, 2018

In the run game, Flowers helped stop Watson behind the line of scrimmage on a quarterback keeper from the 1 and had two other tackles that resulted in no gain and only 1 yard. When he was on the field, the Texans averaged only 3.3 yards per carry, compared to 5.1 when he was off the field. The performance earned him a lot of praise. Former Cowboys quarterback-turned-CBS analyst Tony Romo called him the most underrated defensive player in the NFL during the broadcast and Pro Football Focus mentioned him in its top statistics from Week 1: “Against Houston, Flowers lit up the stat sheet, securing seven total pressures on 30 pass-rushing snaps including two sacks, one hit and four additional hurries. Equally impressive in run defense, Flowers also recorded three stops against the run, tying for the league lead among edge defenders.” Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 50 defensive snaps; 5 tackles (2 solo), 2 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits Keon Hatcher – Oakland Raiders Hatcher used a huge performance in his final preseason game to earn a spot on the 53-man roster and then played mostly special teams in the Raiders’ 33-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He made an assisted tackle on kickoff coverage and was also a gunner on Oakland’s punt coverage unit. NOTE: This will be updated with his snap counts when they become available. Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts); 1 tackle (0 solo) Mitchell Loewen – New Orleans Saints Loewen was one of the Saints’ seven inactive players in their 48-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Season Stats: DNP Jason Peters – Philadelphia Eagles At 36 years old, some speculated that Peters’ career was over when he tore his ACL and MCL last season. However, he returned and played at a high level in the Eagles’ 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Starting at left tackle and playing all but one snap at left tackle, Peters blocked a player 14 years younger than him to the ground to clear a path on his first play back. Here are a few other highlights from his return to action:

#Eagles Jason Peters showing why he earned the nickname "The Human Body Guard" pic.twitter.com/m1diXVAqwm — The Birds Informer (@BirdsInformer) September 7, 2018

I think this clip does a nice job of showing why Jason Peters is so great. Initial explosiveness, footwork, transitioning, and recovering. Elite athleticism and coordination on display. Tried to highlight each here. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rh24TuNkNt — Brandon Thorn (@VeteranScout) September 10, 2018

Jason Peters story: we were in philly, getting beat. Tom decided to call TO’s during the kneel down plays. I went hard, as usual. He didn’t like it, he really didn’t like it. He picked me up and threw me on the ground. I was 29 yrs old. I was a strong man. He didn’t care. pic.twitter.com/3XqpvDxItf — David Tollefson (@DTollefson71) September 7, 2018

Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 71 offensive snaps

Darius Philon – Los Angeles Chargers With usual Corey Liuget serving a four-game suspension, Philon got the start at defensive tackle in the Chargers’ 38-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He played 35 of 56 defensive snaps, as well as six special teams snaps. Although he made just one assisted tackle, it was behind the line of scrimmage and Pro Football Focus gave him an 85 grade for his performance. Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 35 defensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo), 0.5 TFLs Frank Ragnow – Detroit Lions Making his NFL debut as the starting left guard in the Lions’ 48-17 loss to the New York Jets, Ragnow played okay until making a glaring mistake in the third quarter. He whiffed on a block, leading to a pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford that resulted in a pick-six.

Stafford misread the defense but Henry Anderson just swatted past Frank Ragnow to help force pressure on that pick-six. pic.twitter.com/Peq3SQStYF — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 11, 2018

NOTE: This will be updated with his snap counts when they become available. Season Stats: 1 game (1 start)

Chris Smith – Cleveland Browns The Browns did not lose for the first time in what feels like forever and Smith played a key role in the 21-21 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although he didn’t start, Smith ended up playing 57 of 84 defensive snaps because starter Emmanuel Ogbah went down with an injury. Smith’s lone solo tackle came on a third-and-10 play and he stopped James Connor six yards shy of the line to gain. Both of his assisted tackles – including one for a loss – came in the overtime period. With Ogbah out, expect Smith’s playing time to increase next week. Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 57 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 3 tackles (1 solo), 0.5 TFLs Jeremy Sprinkle – Washington Redskins Much like Derby, Sprinkle was not targeted in the Redskins’ 24-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Instead, he was used as a blocker and did a pretty good job. Here is an example:

Little speed option by the #Redskins. Smith pitches to Thompson who breaks off a big run. notice TE Jeremy Sprinkle making a nice block to pick up Moses after the RT missed. pic.twitter.com/AyMBaITdbg — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 9, 2018

Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 34 offensive snaps, 11 special teams snaps

Jonathan Williams – New Orleans Saints Originally placed on the Saints’ practice squad, Williams was promoted to the 53-man roster before their 48-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He got in the second drive of the game, but played only three offensive snaps and gained no yards on his lone carry. Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 3 offensive snaps; 1 carry, 0 yards

Deatrich Wise Jr. – New England Patriots Despite playing only 23 of 74 defensive snaps in the Patriots’ 27-20 win over the Houston Texans, Wise still made a big impact in the game. He teamed up with former Arkansas teammate Trey Flowers for a seven-yard sack and then had a sack of his own that helped limit the Texans to a field goal. That prompted an awesome celebration:

Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 23 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (2 solo), 1.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits

Jarius Wright – Carolina Panthers Wright got the start and played about half – 31 of 67 – of the offensive snaps in the Panthers’ 16-8 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He finished with three receptions for 23 yards. The first reception gained five yards on third-and-two, living up to his nickname of “Mr. Third Down.”