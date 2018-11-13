Pro Hogs NFL Report - Week 10
Here is an update on all 12 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 10, as well as a bonus update on one who has been injured all year and another who was released last week…
Alex Collins - Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens had their bye in Week 9.
Season Stats: 9 games (9 starts), 294 offensive snaps; 107 carries, 393 yards, 6 TDs, 15 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD, 3 fumbles (3 lost); 1 tackle, (1 solo)
A.J. Derby - Miami Dolphins
After missing six games with a foot injury, Derby returned to action in the Dolphins’ 31-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Although he didn’t start, his 30 offensive snaps were more than Miami’s other two tight ends, plus he contributed nine special teams snaps.
Derby did haul in a 13-yard pass for a first down, but his biggest play came on special teams. He and teammate Mike Hull sandwiched Green Bay’s return man and forced a fumble that the Dolphins recovered and turned into a field goal. Derby was credited with the forced fumble and tackle on the play.
Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 124 offensive snaps, 42 special teams snaps; 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Trey Flowers - New England Patriots
Flowers has been productive all year, but had arguably his worst game of the season in the Patriots’ 34-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Despite playing 62 of 65 snaps and rushing the passer 24 times, he failed to get a single pressure on Marcus Mariota.
However, he did manage to make three run stops, according to Pro Football Focus, and was officially credited with four tackles, including two solo. Also, for the second straight week he got the start at defensive tackle, allowing former college teammate Deatrich Wise Jr. to make the start at defensive end.
Season Stats: 9 games (9 starts), 441 defensive snaps; 36 tackles (19 solo), 6 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 8 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Although a report last week by ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated there was a chance Henry could return and play this season after tearing his ACL in May, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco did not sound optimistic in an interview with a San Diego radio station on Friday.
“There is a small chance he could play this year,” Telesco said. “Odds are telling us it probably won’t happen, but you never really know. … We’re not going to push Hunter along. If he’s ready to play, then we’ll take a look at it in December, but right now we’re just letting him rehab.”
Schefter’s report said it was a “long shot,” but based on Telesco’s comments, a 2018 return could probably be considered highly unlikely.
Season Stats: N/A
Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints
For the eighth time in nine games this season, Loewen was one of seven inactive players in the Saints’ 51-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Playing with a torn bicep and a lingering quad injury, Peters struggled in the Eagles’ 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He did manage to play all 62 offensive snaps, but the 36-year-old was beat badly for a sack on the play below and is seemingly losing his battle with Father Time.
Here is #Cowboys DE Randy Gregory's sack vs Jason Peters: pic.twitter.com/1n5BbJotK4— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 12, 2018
.@RandyGregory_4 in search of a sack celebration ... pic.twitter.com/DKBjqsWM7Q— mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) November 12, 2018
Season Stats: 9 games (9 starts), 498 offensive snaps
Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers
Despite being carted off the field with an ankle injury last week and missing some practice time, Philon was suited up and played 27 of 63 defensive snaps in the Chargers’ 20-6 win over the Oakland Raiders. He teamed up with Isaac Rochell for a 10-yard sack of Derek Carr in the second quarter for his lone tackle of the day. It set up a third-and-long that eventually resulted in a three-and-out and Los Angeles getting the ball back for a go-ahead touchdown.
Season Stats: 9 games (7 starts), 357 defensive snaps, 34 special teams snaps; 18 tackles (12 solo), 5.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 6 QB hits
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Ragnow has had an up and down rookie season and had another low point in the Lions’ 34-22 loss to the Chicago Bears. Six of the sacks Detroit allowed can be credited to Ragnow, who played all 78 offensive snaps and two special teams snaps.
Season Stats: 9 games (9 starts), 607 offensive snaps, 39 special teams snaps
Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns
Getting a little more playing time than in recent weeks, Smith made the most of his 22 defensive snaps in the Browns’ 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He finished with three tackles - including two solo - and had a sack.
One of Smith’s tackles came after a five-yard gain on third-and-10, so it forced a punt. His sack was actually a strip sack of Matt Ryan on Atlanta’s final offensive play, as Jamie Collins recovered it for Cleveland.
Browns defense finishes this one off. Excellent hustle to finally turn the corner by Chris Smith, then the clean-up hit to jar the ball loose by Zettel, and the scoop by Collins. True microcosm of a complete game by the whole team on Sunday. #BrownsFilmBDN pic.twitter.com/yAgxUP4CRs— BrownsFilmBreakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) November 12, 2018
Season Stats: 10 games (2 starts), 236 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 15 tackles (10 solo), 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble
Martrell Spaight - Miami Dolphins
To make room for guard Isaac Asiata, who they promoted from the practice squad because of injuries along the offensive line, the Dolphins waived Spaight on Friday. He appeared in four games for Miami, making only one assisted tackle while playing 90 special team snaps.
Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 90 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo)
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins
Sprinkle was one of three tight ends in the starting lineup in the Redskins’ 16-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was even targeted with one pass, but his biggest contribution came as a blocker. Playing 26 of 58 offensive snaps, he helped the Redskins average 4.6 yards per carry despite being banged up along the offensive line with blocks like these:
Jeremy Sprinkle making some key blocks today in the running game #Redskins pic.twitter.com/fXFQhEUb9U— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 11, 2018
He also played 11 special teams snaps and made one assisted tackle.
Season Stats: 9 games (5 starts), 179 offensive snaps, 134 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo), 1 fumble recovery; 1 kickoff return, 6 yards
Travis Swanson - Miami Dolphins
Swanson started at center and played all 68 offensive snaps in the Dolphins’ 31-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as well as four special teams snaps. On the first possession of the game, Miami drove inside the red zone only for one of Swanson’s snaps to get by Brock Osweiler and recovered by the Packers. Swanson was initially blamed for a bad snap, but replays seem to indicate it went through the quarterback’s hands.
November 11, 2018
Season Stats: 7 games (6 starts), 422 offensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Getting a start alongside former college teammate Trey Flowers for the second straight week, Wise played 40 of 65 defensive snaps in the Patriots’ 34-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He notched two tackles on the first three plays and finished with five, including two solo. According to Pro Football Focus, he also had one hurry, two pressures and one run stop.
Season Stats: 10 games (3 starts), 299 defensive snaps, 38 special teams snaps; 21 tackles (12 solo), 4 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 9 QB hits
Jarius Wright - Carolina Panthers
With two more conversions in the Panthers’ 52-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, Wright continues to live up to his “Mr. Third Down” nickname. He played 29 of 57 offensive snaps and caught three passes for 22 yards, picking up six and nine yards on a pair of third-and-four plays. Both of those receptions kept touchdown drives alive.
Season Stats: 9 games (4 starts), 269 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps; 21 receptions, 192 yards, 1 TD, 1 carry, 34 yards, 1 fumble (0 lost); 1 tackle (1 solo)