Here is an update on all 12 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 10, as well as a bonus update on one who has been injured all year and another who was released last week…

Alex Collins - Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens had their bye in Week 9.

Season Stats: 9 games (9 starts), 294 offensive snaps; 107 carries, 393 yards, 6 TDs, 15 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD, 3 fumbles (3 lost); 1 tackle, (1 solo)

A.J. Derby - Miami Dolphins

After missing six games with a foot injury, Derby returned to action in the Dolphins’ 31-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Although he didn’t start, his 30 offensive snaps were more than Miami’s other two tight ends, plus he contributed nine special teams snaps.

Derby did haul in a 13-yard pass for a first down, but his biggest play came on special teams. He and teammate Mike Hull sandwiched Green Bay’s return man and forced a fumble that the Dolphins recovered and turned into a field goal. Derby was credited with the forced fumble and tackle on the play.

Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 124 offensive snaps, 42 special teams snaps; 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Trey Flowers - New England Patriots

Flowers has been productive all year, but had arguably his worst game of the season in the Patriots’ 34-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Despite playing 62 of 65 snaps and rushing the passer 24 times, he failed to get a single pressure on Marcus Mariota.

However, he did manage to make three run stops, according to Pro Football Focus, and was officially credited with four tackles, including two solo. Also, for the second straight week he got the start at defensive tackle, allowing former college teammate Deatrich Wise Jr. to make the start at defensive end.

Season Stats: 9 games (9 starts), 441 defensive snaps; 36 tackles (19 solo), 6 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 8 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers

Although a report last week by ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated there was a chance Henry could return and play this season after tearing his ACL in May, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco did not sound optimistic in an interview with a San Diego radio station on Friday.

“There is a small chance he could play this year,” Telesco said. “Odds are telling us it probably won’t happen, but you never really know. … We’re not going to push Hunter along. If he’s ready to play, then we’ll take a look at it in December, but right now we’re just letting him rehab.”

Schefter’s report said it was a “long shot,” but based on Telesco’s comments, a 2018 return could probably be considered highly unlikely.

Season Stats: N/A

Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints

For the eighth time in nine games this season, Loewen was one of seven inactive players in the Saints’ 51-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles

Playing with a torn bicep and a lingering quad injury, Peters struggled in the Eagles’ 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He did manage to play all 62 offensive snaps, but the 36-year-old was beat badly for a sack on the play below and is seemingly losing his battle with Father Time.