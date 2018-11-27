Here is an update on all 15 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 12… Alex Collins - Baltimore Ravens After starting the first 10 games of the season, Collins was inactive in the Ravens’ 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders because of a foot injury he’s been dealing with all year. Unfortunately for him, his replacement - undrafted rookie Gus Edwards - has put together consecutive 100-yard rushing games. Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 311 offensive snaps; 114 carries, 411 yards, 7 TDs, 15 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD, 3 fumbles (3 lost); 1 tackle, (1 solo) A.J. Derby - Miami Dolphins Despite playing in the last game and having a bye week since, Derby was inactive in the Dolphins’ 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Before returning for that game, he had missed six straight games with a foot injury and is now also dealing with a knee injury. Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 124 offensive snaps, 42 special teams snaps; 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Trey Flowers - New England Patriots Flowers’ solid play in 2018 continued in the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the New York Jets, as he notched another sack and four quarterback hits. Starting at defensive end and playing 60 of 64 defensive snaps, he also had an assisted tackle and several hurries, like the one below.

Trey Flowers had a monster game for the #Patriots yesterday: one sack. four QB hits, five hurries, ten total pressures.



Watch the hand usage here to drop the guard and get to McCown to force the wild throw.

Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 501 defensive snaps; 38 tackles (10 solo), 7 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 12 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended Keon Hatcher - Oakland Raiders In his first game back with in Oakland, Hatcher played only two offensive snaps in the Raiders’ 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He was actually targeted on both of those plays, with the first broken up by Marlon Humphrey and the second being caught for an eight-yard gain. It was the first reception of his career. Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 2 offensive snaps, 16 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 8 yards; 1 tackle (0 solo) Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints For the 10th time in 11 games this season, Loewen was one of seven inactive players in the Saints’ 31-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving. Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Still playing through a torn bicep and other injuries, Peters started and played all 65 offensive snaps in the Eagles’ 25-22 win over the New York Giants. He and the rest of the offensive line kept Carson Wentz clean on a critical fourth-down play down play in the final minutes of the game, keeping the game-winning field goal drive alive and keeping Philadelphia’s season alive. Season Stats: 11 games (11 starts), 514 offensive snaps Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers Back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench the last three games, Philon made three assisted tackles while playing 21 of 47 defensive snaps in the Chargers’ 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. All three of his tackles came on first down, with two of them coming on 1-yard runs and the other a 3-yard run. Season Stats: 11 games (8 starts), 404 defensive snaps, 40 special teams snaps; 21 tackles (12 solo), 5.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 6 QB hits Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions In his first Thanksgiving Day game, Ragnow started at left guard and played all 66 offensive snaps in the Lions’ 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears. He actually played one snap at center for an injured Graham Glasgow and earned a 73.1 Pro Football Focus grade, which was the second highest offensive grade on the team. Included in that grade was an 88.3 pass-blocking grade, which higher than any other offensive lineman that played on Thanksgiving. That is an area he has struggled with this season. However, he was also effective as a run blocker, as seen on this touchdown run by LeGarrette Blount:

It's gonna take more than that to keep LeGarrette Blount out of the end zone

Season Stats: 11 games (11 starts), 738 offensive snaps, 45 special teams snaps Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns Smith played 15 defensive snaps in the Browns’ 35-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but did not record any statistics. Season Stats: 11 games (2 starts), 251 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 15 tackles (10 solo), 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble Martrell Spaight - Jacksonville Jaguars Making his first appearance with his new team, Spaight played 15 special teams snaps in the Jaguars’ 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He made two solo tackles on kickoff coverage, including on the game’s opening kickoff. That means Spaight’s first snap with Jacksonville resulted in a tackle. He was previously with the Dolphins this season after beginning his career with the Redskins. Season Stats: 5 games (0 starts), 105 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (2 solo) Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins Sprinkle played twice as many special teams snaps as defensive snaps in the Redskins’ 31-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. He was on the field for 20 special teams snaps, compared to 10 on defense, and did not record any statistics. Season Stats: 11 games (5 starts), 216 offensive snaps, 170 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo), 1 fumble recovery; 1 kickoff return, 6 yards Travis Swanson - Miami Dolphins After just 14 offensive snaps, Swanson had to leave the Dolphins’ 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts because of a knee injury. He has started Miami’s last seven games at center, but head coach Adam Gase did not sound optimistic that he’d be able to play next week. He told the media Monday that Swanson wouldn’t practice most of this week and that he wasn’t in great shape. Season Stats: 8 games (7 starts), 436 offensive snaps, 15 special teams snaps Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts After being promoted to the 53-man roster last Tuesday, Williams was inactive in the Colts’ 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins. He began the season with the Saints, but was released following three unproductive games and eventually added to the Colts’ practice squad. Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 18 offensive snaps; 3 carries, 0 yards, 1 reception, 1 yard

