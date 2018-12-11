Here is an update on all 14 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 14, as well as one who was placed on IR during the week…

A.J. Derby - Miami Dolphins

With a lingering foot injury that limited him to playing in only one game since getting hurt in Week 3, Derby was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, officially ending his season. He is the 11th player to join Miami’s IR this year

Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 124 offensive snaps, 42 special teams snaps; 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Trey Flowers - New England Patriots

Although he was on the wrong side of one of the craziest endings in NFL history (more on that later), Flowers had another great performance in the Patriots’ 34-33 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Starting and playing 41 of 48 defensive snaps, he finished with four solo tackles - including two sacks - and four quarterback hits.

Both of Flowers’ sacks came in the final minute of the first half, as he took down Ryan Tannehill for an 11-yard loss and then took down Brock Osweiler for a 6-yard loss in a span of two plays. Then on the first play of the second half, he forced a Frank Gore fumble. Those three plays came in span of four snaps by Flowers. The only negative for him personally was a defensive holding penalty that cost New England five yards in the first quarter.

Season Stats: 12 games (12 starts), 590 defensive snaps; 44 tackles (15 solo), 10 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 17 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 2 passes defended

Keon Hatcher - Oakland Raiders

For the first time since rejoining the team, Hatcher was inactive for the Raiders’ 24-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had played sparingly on offense and special teams the last two weeks.

Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 6 offensive snaps, 25 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 8 yards; 1 tackle (0 solo)

Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints

For the 12th time in 13 games this season, Loewen was one of seven inactive players in the Saints’ 28-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps