Pro Hogs NFL Report - Week 14
Here is an update on all 14 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 14, as well as one who was placed on IR during the week…
A.J. Derby - Miami Dolphins
With a lingering foot injury that limited him to playing in only one game since getting hurt in Week 3, Derby was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, officially ending his season. He is the 11th player to join Miami’s IR this year
Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 124 offensive snaps, 42 special teams snaps; 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Trey Flowers - New England Patriots
Although he was on the wrong side of one of the craziest endings in NFL history (more on that later), Flowers had another great performance in the Patriots’ 34-33 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Starting and playing 41 of 48 defensive snaps, he finished with four solo tackles - including two sacks - and four quarterback hits.
Both of Flowers’ sacks came in the final minute of the first half, as he took down Ryan Tannehill for an 11-yard loss and then took down Brock Osweiler for a 6-yard loss in a span of two plays. Then on the first play of the second half, he forced a Frank Gore fumble. Those three plays came in span of four snaps by Flowers. The only negative for him personally was a defensive holding penalty that cost New England five yards in the first quarter.
Season Stats: 12 games (12 starts), 590 defensive snaps; 44 tackles (15 solo), 10 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 17 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 2 passes defended
Keon Hatcher - Oakland Raiders
For the first time since rejoining the team, Hatcher was inactive for the Raiders’ 24-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had played sparingly on offense and special teams the last two weeks.
Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 6 offensive snaps, 25 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 8 yards; 1 tackle (0 solo)
Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints
For the 12th time in 13 games this season, Loewen was one of seven inactive players in the Saints’ 28-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Just has he has all year, Peters started at left tackle in the Eagles’ 29-23 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He played all 52 offensive snaps, but struggled to block defensive end Randy Gregory, as seen on this sack:
Randy Gregory's 2nd sack of the season vs Jason Peters. RG uses a pure speed rush to speed skate around the edge & bring down Wentz.— John Owning (@JohnOwning) December 10, 2018
Look at RG's extra burst around the corner along with his footwork & flexibility to maintain his balance & control his momentum around the corner pic.twitter.com/kfgsX7nqmc
Season Stats: 13 games (13 starts), 636 offensive snaps
Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers
It doesn’t show up in the official statistics because it happened on a two-point conversion attempt, but Philon notched a game-saving sack in the Chargers’ 26-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He took down Jeff Driskel on a two-point try that could have tied the game with 1:50 remaining.
Darius Philon (@dukephilon_07) goes slap/rip off the snap, then counter spins. Makes a huge play on the conversion attempt! #Chargers pic.twitter.com/SR8ZP2fIYI— DLineVids (@DLineVids) December 10, 2018
@Chargers Darius Philon secured the Bolts win with this sack as the @Bengals were going for a 2-point conversion to tie the game. #denied #CINvsLAC @InsideSoCalSpts @dukephilon_07 pic.twitter.com/yfypWMla2q— Scott Varley (@VarleyPhoto) December 10, 2018
Officially, Philon - who started and played 44 of 67 defensive snaps - finished with two solo tackles, including one for loss. That helped him earn a 73.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, which made him Los Angeles’ fifth-highest graded player in the game, on either side of the ball.
Season Stats: 13 games (10 starts), 489 defensive snaps, 48 special teams snaps; 26 tackles (15 solo), 6.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 6 QB hits
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
After playing 100 percent of snaps the first 12 games of the season, Ragnow finally missed a snap in the Lions’ 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he did play 59 of 60 snaps. The only thing of note from his performance was that he was penalized 10 yards for holding. He also played three special teams snaps.
Season Stats: 13 games (13 starts), 869 offensive snaps, 52 special teams snaps
Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns
Smith continues to have a rotational role for the Browns, playing 21 defensive snaps in their 26-20 win over the Carolina Panthers. Despite the lack of playing time, he still managed to make two tackles, including one solo. His assisted tackle was actually for a loss.
Season Stats: 13 games (2 starts), 289 defensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps; 19 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defended
Martrell Spaight - Jacksonville Jaguars
Just as he’s done all season, Spaight’s only playing time came on special teams in Jacksonville’s 30-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He played just 10 snaps and did not record any statistics.
Season Stats: 7 games (0 starts), 122 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (2 solo)
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins
Sprinkle made his sixth start of the season, but played only 16 offensive snaps in the Redskins’ 40-16 loss to the New York Giants. He also contributed 21 snaps on special teams.
Season Stats: 13 games (6 starts), 240 offensive snaps, 207 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo), 1 fumble recovery; 1 kickoff return, 6 yards
Travis Swanson - Miami Dolphins
Returning to the starting lineup after missing last week with an ankle injury, Swanson played all but one offensive snap in the Dolphins’ 34-33 win over the New England Patriots. He was, however, on the field for the miraculous play that included a couple of laterals and ended with Kenyan Drake scoring a walk-off touchdown. Swanson can be seen running near former Arkansas teammate Trey Flowers around the 35-yard line at about the 15-second mark of this video of the play:
IT'S A MIAMI MIRACLE! 😱😱😱 #FinsUp#NEvsMIA pic.twitter.com/qvzsiI9a5g— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2018
Season Stats: 9 games (8 starts), 483 offensive snaps, 19 special teams snaps
David Williams - Jacksonville Jaguars
After playing just one special teams snap last week, Williams was inactive for the Jaguars’ 30-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 6 offensive snaps, 8 special teams snaps; 1 carry, 2 yards
Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts
For the third straight week, Williams was inactive in the Colts’ 24-21 win over the Houston Texans. He has yet to appear in a game for Indianapolis since being promoted to the 53-man roster three weeks ago.
Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 18 offensive snaps; 3 carries, 0 yards, 1 reception, 1 yard
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Wise played one more defensive snap (18) and one more special teams snap (four) in the Patriots’ 34-33 loss to the Miami Dolphins than he did last week. He finished the game with two assisted tackles.
Season Stats: 13 games (3 starts), 359 defensive snaps, 45 special teams snaps; 24 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 12 QB hits
Jarius Wright - Carolina Panthers
In the Panthers’ 26-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Wright played 38 of 74 offensive snaps and hauled in three passes for 36 yards. He also had a five-yard carry.
His biggest catch came late in the fourth quarter with Carolina trailing by six, as he made a 24-yard reception that put his team inside the 10-yard line. However, the drive stalled out at the 3 when Cam Newton’s pass sailed over his head on fourth down. Still, Wright earned a 61.6 grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance, which ranked fifth on offense for the game.
Season Stats: 13 games (5 starts), 414 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps; 31 receptions, 337 yards, 1 TD, 2 carries, 39 yards, 2 fumbles (0 lost), 1 fumble recovery; 1 tackle (1 solo)
Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for an Arkansas fan? Purchase a new annual membership to HawgBeat and receive a $99 gift certificate to the Rivals team store!
The possibilities are endless: Keep the subscription and use the coupon to buy Christmas gifts, give the subscription to someone else and keep the coupon or keep it all to yourself!