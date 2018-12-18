Here is an update on all 14 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 15, as well as one who could be nearing a potential return from injury… Trey Flowers - New England Patriots In the Patriots’ 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Flowers started and played 55 of 64 defensive snaps, but didn’t have a lot of production. He managed just one solo tackle and two quarterback hits, while being penalized five yards for being offsides. Season Stats: 13 games (13 starts), 645 defensive snaps; 45 tackles (16 solo), 10 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 19 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 2 passes defended Keon Hatcher - Oakland Raiders For the second straight week, Hatcher was one of seven inactive players for the Raiders in their 30-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He had played sparingly on offense and special teams his first two weeks back in Oakland. Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 6 offensive snaps, 25 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 8 yards; 1 tackle (0 solo) Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers There has been speculation for a while that Henry could return late in the season from what was thought to be a season-ending ACL tear and that took a step toward becoming a reality Monday when he returned to practice. He remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list for now and doesn’t count toward the 53-man roster, but there is a 21-day practice window to either be activated or miss the rest of the year. His return would be a boost to Los Angeles’ already explosive offense, which has helped it win four straight games to move into a tie with the Chiefs atop the AFC West and overall AFC standings. If you listen to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, however, you probably thought Henry has been playing all season. That was one of several errors he made in this hilarious segment that went viral:

Season Stats: N/A Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints For the 13th time in 14 games this season, Loewen was one of seven inactive players in the Saints’ 12-9 win over the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Although he missed three snaps and was called for a critical false start on a third-and-inches play that led to a field goal instead of a potential touchdown, Peters had flashes of dominance in the Eagles’ 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams. After getting whipped by Randy Gregory last week, here’s a clip of him plowing the way for a Wendell Smallwood 9-yard touchdown run by blocking five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh:

Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers The only tackle Philon - who started and played 39 of 60 defensive snaps - made in the Chargers’ 29-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs came at a critical time. He brought down running back Damien Williams for a loss of three yards on a first-down run late in the fourth quarter. That contributed to a three-and-out that gave the ball back to Los Angeles for the game-winning touchdown drive. Season Stats: 14 games (11 starts), 528 defensive snaps, 52 special teams snaps; 27 tackles (16 solo), 7.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 6 QB hits

Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Ragnow started at left guard and played all 57 offensive snaps, plus three special teams snaps, in the Lions’ 14-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He earned a 71.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the third-highest offensive grade for Detroit in the game. Season Stats: 14 games (14 starts), 926 offensive snaps, 55 special teams snaps Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns As he has most of the season, Smith didn’t play a lot in the Browns’ 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos, but he still made a few plays. His 18 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps included a four-play span in the first quarter in which he defended a pass and came up with an assisted tackle for loss, which prompted a pretty good celebration:

Nice work by Chris Smith here shooting the gap with a quick swim move for the TFL. He has really been a strong presence in the 2nd group DL. A+ celebration as well. #BrownsFilmBDN pic.twitter.com/nuOeVxakDY — BrownsFilmBreakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) December 16, 2018

Season Stats: 14 games (2 starts), 307 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps; 20 tackles (13 solo), 5.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended Martrell Spaight - Jacksonville Jaguars Spaight did not get a chance for revenge against his former team, as he was one of the Jaguars’ seven inactive players in their 16-13 loss to the Washington Redskins. Season Stats: 7 games (0 starts), 122 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (2 solo)

Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins After being targeted just twice in the first 13 games, Sprinkle had a coming out party in the Redskins’ 16-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Jordan Reed out because of an injury, Sprinkle got the start and played 41 of 68 offensive snaps, which was more than fellow tight ends Vernon Davis (30) and Matt Flanagan (22). Not only was he in the game a lot, but Sprinkle was actually involved in the passing game. He caught three passes - his first of the season - for 19 yards, including the game-tying 6-yard touchdown from Josh Johnson with 5:47 remaining.

It was actually Sprinkle’s second career touchdown, despite him having only five receptions. He was flagged twice in the game, as well, with an illegal formation penalty declined and an illegal block above the waist that cost Washington seven yards. Season Stats: 14 games (7 starts), 281 offensive snaps, 221 special teams snaps; 3 receptions, 19 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (0 solo), 1 fumble recovery; 1 kickoff return, 6 yards Travis Swanson - Miami Dolphins In his second game back from an ankle injury, Swanson played all 53 offensive snaps - and three special teams snaps - in the Dolphins’ 41-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Season Stats: 10 games (9 starts), 536 offensive snaps, 22 special teams snaps

