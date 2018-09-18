The second week of the 2018 NFL season featured a couple of former Arkansas players finding the end zone for the first time with their new teams. It also brought with it some good news for Hunter Henry. Less than four months after the standout tight end tore his ACL, he has resumed running with a knee brace. “He looked real good,” Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters last Friday. “He did some start-and-stop stuff, a little bit of change-of-direction. It’s just so soon. It was amazing how he looked today. … He’s been doing some stuff on the side all along, but today, he kind of took it to another level.” While it is highly unlikely Henry will be able to play this season, the Chargers left that door open by placing him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list instead of injured reserve. That means he could begin practicing with the team after the first six weeks of the season and potentially within three weeks. However, a torn ACL usually requires 9-12 months of recovery. Here is an update on all 14 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 2, as well as one player who was released during the week… Brandon Allen – Los Angeles Rams The Rams made Allen one of their seven inactive players in their 34-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Starter Jared Goff played well, completing 24 of 32 passes for 354 yards, one touchdown and one interception, earning a 77.4 Total QBR grade. Season Stats: DNP

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Collins – Baltimore Ravens Coming off a disappointing showing in Week 1, Collins got a lot more reps in the Ravens’ 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He played 43 offensive snaps – the same amount as backup Buck Allen – and finished with 35 yards on nine carries, while adding three receptions for 55 yards. Through two weeks of the season, Allen has actually played more snaps than Collins, which was unexpected. The lack of production could also be tied to how defenses are playing him, as he has faced at least eight defenders in the box on 62.5 percent of his carries, the second highest rate in the NFL, according to the league’s Next Gen Stats. There have been some positives, though. Pro Football Focus has given him a 61.8 grade so far and has him forcing 10 missed tackles on 20 touches, as evidenced by these highlights from Baltimore’s Week 2 loss:

Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 69 offensive snaps; 16 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 61 yards, 1 fumble (1 lost); 1 tackle (1 solo) A.J. Derby – Miami Dolphins For the first time since being claimed off waivers from Denver, A.J. Derby caught a touchdown pass in the Dolphins’ 20-12 win over the New York Jets. It came on a 19-yard reception in the final minute of the first half and put Miami up 20-0.

The gap was much smaller this week, but Derby still played the most snaps out of the Dolphins’ tight ends. He got 34 of 60 snaps on offense and added 15 special teams snaps, and earned a 68.3 grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance, even though the touchdown was his only reception. Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 80 offensive snaps, 27 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 19 yards, 1 TD; 1 fumble recovery

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Flowers – New England Patriots Flowers’ outing in the Patriots’ 31-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was cut short thanks to a concussion suffered in the first series of the game. Despite playing only seven defensive snaps, he still managed two solo tackles and forced a fumble. Through the first two weeks of the season, he is Pro Football Focus’ fourth-best edge rusher with an 87.7 grade. Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 57 defensive snaps; 7 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble Keon Hatcher – Oakland Raiders The Raiders raised some eyebrows when they decided to release Hatcher in favor of Martavis Bryant. It comes just one week into the season after Jon Gruden told the media that Hatcher simply beat out Bryant for the final spot on the 53-man roster following a 128-yard, 3-touchdown performance in the fourth week of the preseason. Gruden even told reporters, “I probably would’ve got thrown out of the airplane if we did not keep Keon after that game.” Making it even tougher for Hatcher is the decision to cut him came the day after his birthday. Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 16 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo) Mitchell Loewen – New Orleans Saints After being inactive in Week 1, Loewen made his season debut in the Saints’ 21-18 win over the Cleveland Browns. He didn’t record any statistics, but he did play four defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps. Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps Jason Peters – Philadelphia Eagles Peters could finally be showing the signs of decline following an incredible career, as the 36-year-old had to leave the Eagles’ 27-21 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a quad injury after playing just eight snaps. He actually strained the quad at practice Thursday, but still suited up and started before re-straining it on the third play of the game. Despite the injury, he told reporters that he expects to play in Philadelphia’s Week 3 game against the Colts, when starting quarterback Carson Wentz returns. It was a disappointing injury considering how dominant he was in Week 1. In his first live action since tearing his ACL and MCL the year before, Peters earned an 84.0 grade from Pro Football Focus in the Eagles win over the Falcons. Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 79 offensive snaps

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Philon – Los Angeles Chargers Once again starting for the suspended Corey Liuget, Philon played 36 of 62 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps in the Chargers’ 31-20 win over the Buffalo Bills. His lone tackle in the game was an assisted tackle for loss on a third-and-two play, forcing a three-and-out. Philon has played well so far this season, earning an 85.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, which is 10th among interior defensive linemen. Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 71 defensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps; 2 tackles (0 solo), 1 TFL Frank Ragnow – Detroit Lions It has been a rough rookie season so far for Frank Ragnow, who struggled again at left guard in the Lions’ 30-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Playing all 77 offensive snaps, he was called for holding once and DeForest Buckner “had a field day” against him, according to Pro Football Focus. There was also a point in the game that Ragnow whiffed on Solomon Thomas, who came close to being his teammate at Arkansas before committing to Stanford:

Solomon Thomas just blew by Lions LG Frank Ragnow, a rookie who also struggled last week — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 16, 2018

There was at least one bright spot in Ragnow’s performance against San Francisco, though:

There we go Frank Ragnow. Got out in space and buried someone. — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) September 16, 2018

Still, it has been mostly a struggle for Ragnow through two games as a professional. After not allowing hardly any pressures at Arkansas, he has allowed 13 in the NFL, which is tied for the most in the league. That has contributed to his abysmal 41.2 Pro Football Focus grade. Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 147 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps Chris Smith – Cleveland Browns With starter Emmanuel Ogbah out with an injury, Smith got the start at defensive end opposite Myles Garrett in the Browns’ 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Playing 38 of 66 defensive snaps, he made four tackles – including two solo. One of his solo stops came on a second-and-two play and resulted in no gain. Smith has a 49.4 grade from Pro Football Focus through two games. Season Stats: 2 games (1 start), 95 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 7 tackles (3 solo), 0.5 TFLs Jeremy Sprinkle – Washington Redskins Sprinkle saw his playing time decrease in the Redskins’ 21-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as he played only 13 of 74 offensive snaps. That is three- and two-times fewer snaps than fellow tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. He has yet to be targeted with a pass. Still, his 69.4 grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 13th among tight ends in the NFL. Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 47 offensive snaps, 26 special teams snaps Travis Swanson – Miami Dolphins Picked up again by the team that signed and released him within a day the week before, Swanson was active but did not play in the Dolphins’ 20-12 win over the New York Jets. Probably not coincidentally, Swanson played for the Jets this preseason. Season Stats: DNP Jonathan Williams – New Orleans Saints Just has he did the week before, Williams received only one carry in the Saints’ 21-18 win over the Cleveland Browns. It came midway through the second quarter and resulted in the loss of one yard. That was just one of six offensive snaps he played, but he did do a good job on a blitz pickup during one of his other plays.

Really great blitz pickup by Jonathan Williams saves Brees from getting his head taken off there. — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) September 16, 2018

Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 9 offensive snaps; 2 carries, minus-1 yard

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Deatrich Wise Jr. – New England Patriots The Patriots’ road trip to Jacksonville, in which they lost 31-20, did not go well for a pair of former Razorbacks. In addition to Flowers’ concussion, Wise left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent hand injury. Before that, he played 54 of 71 defensive snaps and notched one quarterback hit. The only other thing Wise did that showed up in the box score was get flagged for leverage on a PAT, resulting in a 15-yard penalty on the ensuing kickoff. Through two games this season, he has a 68.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 77 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (2 solo), 1.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 4 QB hits

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Jarius Wright – Carolina Panthers Wright is proving to be a valuable offseason pickup for the Panthers, as he caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in their 31-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. His touchdown – the 11th of his career – came from five yards out on third down.

QB1 throwing dimes 😎 pic.twitter.com/zjheEIkZjn — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 16, 2018