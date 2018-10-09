Here is an update on all 13 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 5… Alex Collins - Baltimore Ravens Despite his backup being the one to lose a fumble this week, Collins still got about half as many snaps as Buck Allen in the Ravens’ 12-9 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. Compared to Allen’s 50, he played just 27 of 87 offensive snaps. Collins still managed to lead Baltimore with 59 yards on 12 carries and he added a 7-yard reception. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s forced 20 missed tackles on 20 missed tackles on 66 touches this season. That .303 average is the best among all NFL running backs with at least 50 touches through Week 5. Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 168 offensive snaps; 57 carries, 217 yards, 2 TDs, 9 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD, 2 fumbles (2 lost); 1 tackle, (1 solo) A.J. Derby - Miami Dolphins A foot injury suffered a couple of weeks ago still had Derby sidelined in the Dolphins’ 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was one of Miami’s seven inactive players. Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 94 offensive snaps, 33 special teams snaps; 2 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD; 1 fumble recovery Trey Flowers - New England Patriots In his second game since returning from a concussion, Flowers found his way back into an opponents’ backfield in the Patriots’ 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He teamed up with Patrick Chung for a 10-yard sack of Andrew Luck on New England’s second defensive play of the game.

Starting at defensive end and playing 51 of 83 defensive snaps, Flowers finished with four tackles - one of which was solo - as well as the assisted sack. With him on the field, New England’s defense is a completely different unit.

Terrific run stop by Trey Flowers. Absorbs the double-team and penetrates the line. Shoe string tackle to save a big gain. Different defense with Flowers on the field. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/yzjVRnKdvu — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 6, 2018

Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 136 defensive snaps; 12 tackles (6 solo), 2.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 4 QB hits, 1 forced fumble Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints For the fourth time in five weeks, Loewen was one of seven inactive Saints players in their 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins. Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles With quarterback Carson Wentz getting a lot of pressure, Peters is receiving a lot of the blame from fans after the Eagles’ 23-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He missed four snaps with a quad injury that also limited him at practice Monday and was penalized for a false start. The 38-year-old future Hall of Famer told the media that he accepted responsibility for Wentz being sacked 12 times in three games, even if they weren’t all his fault. Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 294 offensive snaps

Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers Even though Corey Liuget returned from suspension, Philon remained in the starting lineup in the Chargers’ 26-10 win over the Oakland Raiders. He played 34 of 52 defensive snaps and finished with two tackles. That total includes a third-down sack of Derek Carr to force a three-and-out on the first possession of the second half, which was one of his two quarterback hits in the game. Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 203 defensive snaps, 24 special teams snaps; 11 tackles (7 solo), 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 3 QB hits

Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Things got off to a bad start for Frank Ragnow in the Lions’ 31-23 win over the Green Bay Packers, as he committed an illegal use of hands penalty that wiped out a 46-yard touchdown pass on Detroit’s first possession. He eventually settled in and played all 62 offensive snaps at left guard, with the highlight of his day being able to spike the ball after a short touchdown run by LeGarrette Blount late in the first quarter.

I asked Frank Ragnow to grade the form on his spike after LeGarrette Blount's second TD.



"Oh, A-plus. I was pretty fired up." pic.twitter.com/55jSMMWMqk — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) October 8, 2018

Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 336 offensive snaps, 26 special teams snaps Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns Smith saw his playing time increase in the Browns’ 12-9 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. Playing 25 of 87 defensive snaps, he made just one tackle - a solo stop of Lamar Jackson after a 3-yard gain midway through the third quarter. Although those aren’t very impressive statistics, Smith did some things that didn’t show up in the box score, such as blowing up this play:

The possession also had this effort from Chris Smith on a Ravens OZ stretch. He blows up the TE & T to force the ball carrier path off course and really makes the play without making it. #BrownsFilmBDN pic.twitter.com/QG6BYaFEdM — BrownsFilmBreakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) October 8, 2018

Season Stats: 5 games (2 starts), 166 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 12 tackles (8 solo), 3.5 TFLs. Martrell Spaight - Miami Dolphins For the second straight week, Spaight’s only contribution was on special teams in the Dolphins’ 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He played 23 special teams snaps and didn’t register any statistics. The only thing that showed up on the box score from Spaight was a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty he received on a punt coverage play. Instead of starting at their own 14, the Bengals got the ball at the 29 and eventually scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. That started a run of 24 consecutive points by Cincinnati, turning Miami’s 14-point lead into a 10-point loss. Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 39 special teams snaps Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins Despite being one of two starting tight ends, Sprinkle played only 11 offensive snaps in the Redskins’ 43-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He also contributed 14 special teams snaps. Season Stats: 4 games (2 starts), 82 offensive snaps, 57 special teams snaps Travis Swanson - Miami Dolphins With regular starter Daniel Kilgore out for the rest of the season with a torn triceps, Swanson moved into the starting center role and played all 64 offensive snaps in the Dolphins’ 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After struggling in relief the week before, allowing a sack and snapping the ball over Ryan Tannehill’s head, Swanson played much better in Week 5. He earned a 74.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was actually the best on Miami’s offense. Season Stats: 2 games (1 start), 97 offensive snaps, 1 special teams snap Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots According to Pro Football Focus, Wise failed to pressure the quarterback in the Patriots’ 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts despite playing 41 of 83 defensive snaps. He did, however, collect a solo tackle and notch a quarterback hit. Because the game was on Thursday, Wise and Flowers were able to come to Fayetteville and watch Arkansas’ game against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

Two great young men and two great Razorbacks. pic.twitter.com/o6LsNrLtUN — Steve Caldwell (@CoachSCaldwell) October 6, 2018

@ZachWilliams56 hanging with some pro Hogs Trey Flowers and Deitrich Wise!! pic.twitter.com/C0TeM1F0sQ — Rickey L. Williams (@rick5756) October 6, 2018

Season Stats: 5 games (0 starts), 170 defensive snaps, 19 special teams snaps; 9 tackles (6 solo), 3 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 6 QB hits

Jarius Wright - Carolina Panthers Mr. Third Down was Mr. Fourth Down in the Panthers’ 33-31 win over the New York Giants, as his 27-yard pickup on fourth-and-one kept a drive alive that eventually allowed Carolina to kick a go-ahead field goal with 2:16 remaining. The teams eventually exchanged field goals in the final two minutes, but that didn’t make Wright’s catch any less important. He finished the game with three catches for 25 yards while playing 30 of 71 offensive snaps. Here’s what quarterback Cam Newton said about the big fourth-down play:

I asked Cam about Jarius Wright on that 4th and inches play: “He’s like a little roach, mean that in a good way, always in the crevices... the moment is never too big for him to make that play...” Newton said Wright was the second read on that play. — Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) October 7, 2018