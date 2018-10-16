Finding the end zone twice in the Ravens’ 21-0 win over the Tennessee Titans, Collins finished with 54 yards on 19 carries. He scored on runs of 13 and 2 yards, which can be seen in this highlight video of his performance:

Here is an update on all 13 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 6…

A foot injury suffered a couple of weeks ago still had Derby sidelined in the Dolphins’ 31-28 win over the Chicago Bears. He was one of Miami’s seven inactive players.

Flowers continued to be arguably the Patriots’ best defensive player in their 43-40 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. His seven tackles were tied for the most on the team and included a tackle for loss. Earning a 70.9 grade from Pro Football Focus, he also notched a quarterback hit and was solid against the run, as seen in this clip:

Playing 41 of 54 defensive snaps, Flowers also laid a heck of a block during an interception return during the game:

Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 177 defensive snaps; 19 tackles (8 solo), 3.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 5 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints

The Saints had their bye in Week 6.

Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles

The injury bug bit Peters once again in the Eagles’ 34-13 win over the New York Giants. He went down with a biceps injury on the opening drive of the third quarter. That follows a nagging quad injury and comes after he missed most of last season with a torn ACL and MCL. The 36-year-old could miss a couple of weeks, but Philadelphia’s offensive line coach has even speculated he won’t miss any time.

Before going down, Peters started at left tackle and played 38 of 71 offensive snaps. At one point, he was called for a holding penalty.

Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 332 offensive snaps

Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers

Still in the starting lineup despite Corey Liuget being back from suspension for a second week, Philon played 52 of 74 defensive snaps in the Chargers’ 38-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. His lone tackle was a solo stop at the line of scrimmage for no gain.

Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 255 defensive snaps, 26 special teams snaps; 12 tackles (8 solo), 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 3 QB hits

Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions

The Lions had their bye in Week 6.

Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 336 offensive snaps, 26 special teams snaps

Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns

Limited to only 14 defensive snaps, Smith did not record any statistics in the Browns 38-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Season Stats: 6 games (2 starts), 180 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 12 tackles (8 solo), 3.5 TFLs.

Martrell Spaight - Miami Dolphins

After committing a costly penalty last week, Spaight was one of the Dolphins seven inactive players in their 31-28 win over the Chicago Bears.

Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 39 special teams snaps

Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins

Sprinkle still hasn’t been targeted on offense, but found a way to make an impact in the Redskins’ 23-17 win over the Carolina Panthers. He actually got the start and played 21 of 70 offensive snaps, but his impact came on special teams, where he played 15 snaps. Sprinkle recovered a fumble on punt coverage to set up Washington’s first touchdown and also returned a kickoff for six yards.

Season Stats: 5 games (3 starts), 103 offensive snaps, 72 special teams snaps; 1 fumble recovery; 1 kickoff return, 6 yards

Travis Swanson - Miami Dolphins

For the second straight week, Swanson was the starting center in the Dolphins’ 31-28 win over the Chicago Bears. He played all 78 offensive snaps and performed well. Since taking over for the injured Kilgore, Swanson has a 71.6 Pro Football Focus grade, which ranks 11th in the NFL among centers.

Season Stats: 3 games (2 starts), 175 offensive snaps, 1 special teams snap

Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots

Despite playing 16 offensive snaps and eight special teams snaps in the Patriots’ 43-40 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Wise did not record any statistics.

Season Stats: 6 games (0 starts), 186 defensive snaps, 27 special teams snaps; 9 tackles (6 solo), 3 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 6 QB hits

Jarius Wright - Carolina Panthers

Wright made his third start of the season and played 37 of 60 offensive snaps in the Panthers’ 23-17 loss to the Washington Redskins, but made only one reception for three yards. He was also targeted on the final play of the game and appeared to be held, but a flag was not thrown.

Season Stats: 5 games (3 starts), 169 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps; 13 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble (0 lost); 1 tackle (1 solo)