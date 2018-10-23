Here is an update on all 13 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 7…

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Collins - Baltimore Ravens Coming off a season in which he rushed for 973 yards despite not becoming the full-time starter until Week 6, Collins has had a mostly disappointing 2018. That continued in the Ravens’ 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints, as he rushed for only 38 yards on 11 carries, while adding three receptions for 10 yards. Collins started and played 28 of 68 offensive snaps and actually looked pretty good at the beginning of both halves. On Baltimore’s first possession of the game, he had a 9-yard run and 6-yard reception on the first two plays. To start the second half, he had runs of seven and six yards. That means he gained 28 of his 48 yards on the first two plays of the first and second halves. Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 230 offensive snaps; 87 carries, 309 yards, 4 TDs, 12 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD, 2 fumbles (2 lost); 1 tackle, (1 solo) A.J. Derby - Miami Dolphins For the fourth straight week, Derby was one of seven inactive players in the Dolphins’ 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions because of a foot injury suffered back in Week 3. Unfortunately, Miami head coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that he was “more sore than what we anticipated” after practicing toward the end of last week and his status for Thursday’s game is uncertain. Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 94 offensive snaps, 33 special teams snaps; 2 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD; 1 fumble recovery Trey Flowers - New England Patriots Although he didn’t rack up a bunch of tackles in the Patriots’ 38-31 win over the Chicago Bears, Flowers did make an impact. On the first possession of the game for Chicago, Flowers got a solid pass rush and was able to deflect a Mitch Trubisky pass as soon as it left his hand. The play came on third down, so it forced a punt. Flowers also had a couple of tackles while playing 72 of 82 defensive snaps. Here is video of his defended pass:

Trey Flowers gets his hand up and bats down Trubisky's pass. pic.twitter.com/0PGC9fTbTa — New Account (@ftbeard_17) October 21, 2018

Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 249 defensive snaps; 21 tackles (9 solo), 3.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 5 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defended Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints For the fifth time in six games this season, Loewen was one of seven inactive players in the Saints’ 24-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Despite suffering a torn biceps that was expected to keep him out for at least a couple of weeks, Peters played through it and still started at left tackle in the Eagles’ 21-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It was obvious that he wasn’t his usual self, as he allowed four pressures - two hits and two hurries - while the rest of the offensive line gave up just three. Here’s video of one:

.@Panthers @ThomasDavisSDTM wins his 1 on 1 to put a QB hit in @cj_wentz to affect this throw on 3-3. Never know which play can be the difference in the game. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/EDXaT55MT0 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 22, 2018

Peters was also called for a false start and sat out the final series of the first half, meaning he played only 61 of 67 offensive snaps. All of that contributed to Peters posting his worst Pro Football Focus game grade in the last eight years. He has now allowed 17 pressures and committed seven penalties this year, his age 36 season. Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 393 offensive snaps Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers In a unit that includes Joey Bosa, a case could be made that Philon is the Chargers’ best defensive lineman. His performance in Sunday’s 20-19 win over the Tennessee Titans in London helped that argument. He started at defensive tackle again and played 47 of 71 defensive snaps, finishing with five tackles - four of which were solo - and one sack. Philon took down former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota on third down to force a punt midway through the first quarter. He was also credited with a couple of quarterback hits. Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 302 defensive snaps, 29 special teams snaps; 17 tackles (12 solo), 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 5 QB hits Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions With Peters finally showing signs of aging, the torch was seemingly passed on to Ragnow as the best former Arkansas offensive lineman in the NFL. The rookie first-round pick was simply dominant in the Lions' 32-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, helping Detroit pile up 248 rushing yards - its most since 1997, when Barry Sanders was still playing. Starting and playing all 64 offensive snaps at left guard, Ragnow was called for an illegal use of hands penalty to wipe out a touchdown, but more than made up for it later in the game. His pull block on linebacker Kiko Alonso sprung a 71-yard run by Kerryon Johnson and he plowed a hole for LeGarrette Blount to run through for a 2-yard touchdown. Here is a video of several of his blocks, followed by one play in which he blocked a defensive tackle 10 yards down the field:

I’ve never seen a Dolphins defensive tackle get solo blocked 10-yards downfield. This was a holy crap play. pic.twitter.com/MgJNfoK43U — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 22, 2018

Eyes on the LG - Frank Ragnow blocks all from the same drive #Lions: pic.twitter.com/Y6m9PT7oB5 — Brandon Thorn (@VeteranScout) October 22, 2018

Since Week 3, Ragnow has allowed only two pressures in four games. No other guard in the NFL has allowed fewer over that span. His Week 7 performance was good enough to earn recognition as one of two offensive players of the week - the other being Cam Newton - in esteemed football writer Peter King’s weekly column. “After a rough start through two games, Ragnow, a first-round pick last April, has been solid for the lions — and never better than he was Sunday,” King wrote. Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 400 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns Playing only 12 of 95 defensive snaps in the Browns’ 26-23 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Smith did not record any statistics and posted an abysmal 42.8 Pro Football Focus grade. Season Stats: 7 games (2 starts), 192 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 12 tackles (8 solo), 3.5 TFLs. Martrell Spaight - Miami Dolphins After being inactive last week, Spaight returned to action in the Dolphins’ 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions. Just as before, his only action came on special teams, where he played 23 snaps. Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 62 special teams snaps Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins Sprinkle played 19 offensive and 17 special teams snaps in the Redskins’ 20-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, but did not record any statistics. He did get penalized for holding, wiping out a 21-yard run by Adrian Peterson, and was targeted with a pass for the first time this season. He was actually open in the end zone for what should have been an easy touchdown, but Alex Smith’s throw sailed over his head and wasn’t catchable. Season Stats: 6 games (3 starts), 122 offensive snaps, 89 special teams snaps; 1 fumble recovery; 1 kickoff return, 6 yards Travis Swanson - Miami Dolphins Playing against his former team, Swanson started at center and was on the field for all 56 offensive snaps in the Dolphins’ 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions. He had a hard time most of the day, highlighted by giving up a sack to Ricky Jean-Francois on the second play of the game. Season Stats: 4 games (3 starts), 231 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots Despite playing only 10 defensive snaps in the Patriots’ 38-31 win over the Chicago Bears, Wise still managed to make two solo tackles. They actually came on back-to-back plays early in the second quarter, with the second being a four-yard sack of Mitch Trubisky to set up a third-and-eight.

Charles Leno vs. Deatrich Wise pic.twitter.com/JHYrmjeyhT — rph (@parkerhurleyNFL) October 23, 2018

Wise, who also played 11 special teams snaps, was actually questionable to play in the game because of ankle and knee issues. Season Stats: 7 games (0 starts), 196 defensive snaps, 38 special teams snaps; 11 tackles (8 solo), 4 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 7 QB hits Jarius Wright - Carolina Panthers Wright made his fourth start of the season and played a key role in the Panthers’ 21-17 win over the Eagles, in which they trailed 17-0 in the fourth quarter. Playing 32 of 59 offensive snaps, he hauled in a 28-yard pass to set up Carolina’s second touchdown and then capped it with a two-point conversion that pulled it within a field goal. With another reception earlier in the game, Wright finished with 37 yards on two catches. He also had a career-long 34-yard run on a trick play, giving him 71 yards of offense and helping him earn a 70.3 grade from Pro Football Focus. Here’s a video of his run:

When your lead blocker is also your QB pic.twitter.com/YmzS47ogDz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 21, 2018