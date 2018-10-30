Here is an update on all 13 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 8… Alex Collins - Baltimore Ravens After finding the end zone early in the Ravens’ 36-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Collins saw an old issue rear its ugly head Sunday afternoon. Getting yet another start, he scored on an impressive 14-yard run that featured him spinning out of a tackle.

However, on the first play of the second quarter, Collins was hit immediately after taking a handoff and fumbled the ball. The Panthers recovered it in the red zone, setting up a touchdown, and Collins was credited with a loss of 11 yards.

That play resulted in him finishing with only 49 yards on 11 carries, plus he caught two passes for 14 yards. The rushing touchdown was the 12th of his career, which is already tied with Lamar McHan for the sixth most by a former Arkansas player in the NFL, passing Felix Jones, Knile Davis and Joe Ferguson. Only Darren McFadden (28), Barry Foster (26), Peyton Hillis (23), Gary Anderson (16) and Lew Carpenter (16) have more. Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 263 offensive snaps; 98 carries, 358 yards, 5 TDs, 14 receptions, 101 yards, 1 TD, 3 fumbles (3 lost); 1 tackle, (1 solo) A.J. Derby - Miami Dolphins Although he was a limited participant in last Wednesday’s practice, Derby was once again inactive in the Dolphins’ 42-23 loss to the Houston Texans. Miami’s game being on Thursday, making it a short week of practice, likely prevented him from returning and forcing him to miss his fifth straight game with a foot injury suffered back in Week 3. Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 94 offensive snaps, 33 special teams snaps; 2 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD; 1 fumble recovery

Trey Flowers - New England Patriots Flowers was dominant in the Patriots’ 25-6 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Starting at defensive end and playing 58 of 64 defensive snaps, he finished second on the team with six tackles while also notching two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass defended. It is the second straight week Flowers has batted down a pass, but this one was almost - and probably should have been - intercepted because it bounced off his body before falling incomplete.

Trey Flowers plays this cut block perfectly. Strikes with his hands & keeps the blocker off his legs by pressing the blocker down to the ground. Knocks the pass down too! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/e1WLzCLIPK — DLineVids (@DLineVids) October 30, 2018

Although he didn’t have any sacks, Flowers was a key reason LeSean McCoy was limited to only 13 yards on 12 carries, as he brought him down for a loss twice. On one play, McCoy took a direct snap and Flowers quickly sniffed it out, easily beating the tight end assigned to blocking him. He beat another tight end - Arkansas native Charles Clay - for the other TFL.

Trey Flowers (@III_Flowers) playing with violent hat & hands. He gets separation, sheds & tackles the RB! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/04Ed2mhGi3 — DLineVids (@DLineVids) October 30, 2018

According to Pro Football Focus, Flowers also had two hurries in pass rush and five run stops. His performance earned pretty much universal praise from Patriots beat writers covering the game.

Trey Flowers is the best player on the field tonight. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 30, 2018

Trey Flowers easily as been Patriots' best player tonight -- his five tackles lead the team. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) October 30, 2018

Trey Flowers keeps making plays. Playing very well tonight. — Doug Moore (@DMooreNFL) October 30, 2018

Trey Flowers has done a great job setting the edge so far. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 30, 2018

Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 307 defensive snaps; 27 tackles (15 solo), 5.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 7 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints For the sixth time in seven games this season, Loewen was one of seven inactive players in the Saints’ 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Injuries continue to pile up for Peters, as he played only 43 of 62 offensive snaps in the Eagles’ 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He started at left tackle, but had to leave the game in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion. Although Peters returned to the game, it is another health issue for the 36-year-old who tore his ACL and MCL last season, suffered a quad injury in Week 2 and tore his biceps a couple week ago, yet continues to play for Philadelphia. Despite those injuries, Peters still earned an 82.9 grade from Pro Football Focus, earning a spot on PFF’s Team of the Week. From PFF: “Solid as a run blocker, it was in pass protection where he really made his mark, allowing zero sacks, hits or hurries from 25 pass-blocking snaps, good for a 100.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating.” He also showed some hustle and made his presence known on this interception return by Jacksonville:

Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 436 offensive snaps Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers The Chargers had their bye in Week 8. Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 302 defensive snaps, 29 special teams snaps; 17 tackles (12 solo), 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 5 QB hits Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Just as he has all season, Ragnow started at left guard and played every offensive snap in the Lions’ 28-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He is one of only three Detroit players who have yet to miss a snap this season. Unfortunately, coming off their best rushing performance in more than two decades, the Lions followed it up with only 34 rushing yards against Seattle. Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 459 offensive snaps, 34 special teams snaps Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns Smith played only 10 of 71 defensive snaps in the Browns’ 33-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and didn’t record any statistics. He was, however, rocking a pretty cool visor: