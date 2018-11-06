Although he hasn’t been producing the yards he was expected to before the season, Collins has still done a good job of finding the end zone and did so again in the Ravens’ 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. His 1-yard score - on which he bounced a run outside and got to the corner - pulled Baltimore within seven points late in the third quarter.

Here is an update on all 13 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 9, as well as a bonus update on one who has been injured all year…

Despite being a full participant at practice all week, Derby was once again inactive in the Dolphins’ 13-6 win over the New York Jets. He has now missed six straight games with the foot injury he suffered in Week 3.

Even with those factors, though, Collins scored a touchdown for the seventh time this season, including one through the air. That is a career-high for the third-year running back.

Overall, Collins finished with 35 yards on nine carries and caught a 4-yard pass while starting and playing 31 of 61 offensive snaps. He also had a 16-yard reception, but it was wiped out by a holding penalty. One reason for his lack of production could be that he was dealing with a foot injury that caused him to miss some practice during the week. Another reason could be that he is facing an 8-man box 36.5 percent of the time, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, which ranks second only to Royce Freeman.

It was another productive day for Flowers, as he finished with five tackles, including two solo and half of a sack. He teamed up with Adrian Clayborn for the 9-yard sack of Aaron Rodgers and it was at an opportunistic time. New England had just taken the lead in the fourth quarter and it came on third down, forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing drive, which the Patriots followed up with another touchdown.

Just as he has all season when healthy, Flowers was in the starting lineup for the Patriots’ 31-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. Unlike those previous games, though, he actually started at defensive tackle and bounced inside and outside throughout the day, playing 72 of 74 defensive snaps.

Going into the game, Pro Football Focus rated Flowers as the No. 1 edge defender in the NFL with a 90.8 grade. He did nothing to hurt that as he racked up seven hurries as part of his season-high eight pressures and three run stops.

Have always loved Trey Flowers’ game/effort. He gets better each year. One of Belichick’s better value picks as a 4th rounder out of Arkansas

Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 379 defensive snaps; 32 tackles (17 solo), 6 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 8 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers

When he tore his ACL back in May, Henry was expected to miss the entire season. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that there is a chance he could return next month for a possible playoff push by the Chargers. It’s still considered a “long shot,” but he has started running and squatting and his strength is returning, according to Schefter’s report.

Before the injury, Henry was set to potentially become one of the premier tight ends in the NFL. He caught 81 passes for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns over his first two seasons. His 12 touchdowns were tied for the fourth most by a tight end over that span, despite splitting time with future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates. Although he’s since been brought back because of the injury to Henry, Gates was released during the offseason, signaling a shift to Henry as the team’s No. 1 tight end.

Season Stats: N/A

Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints

Loewen is dealing with a neck injury that limited him in Thursday’s practice, but he was a full participant on Friday. However, he was one of seven inactive players in the Saints’ 45-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams. It’s the seventh time in eight games he’s been inactive this season.

Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles had their bye in Week 9.

Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 436 offensive snaps

Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers

There was a scary moment for Philon in the second half of the Chargers’ 25-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks, as he had to be carted off the field with 4:41 left in the third quarter with what was later announced as an ankle injury. It was his first time this season coming off the bench and he played only 28 of 81 defensive snaps, in addition to three special teams snaps.

Philon did not record any statistics, but he was called for a roughing the passer penalty. However, the penalty did not count because it was offset by a flag for offensive holding.

Season Stats: 8 games (7 starts), 330 defensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps; 17 tackles (12 solo), 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 5 QB hits

Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions

In what was essentially a homecoming game for Ragnow, he started at left guard and played all 70 offensive snaps in the Lions’ 24-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Playing less than an hour away from his hometown and in front of about 50 friends and family, he gave up only two hurries and no sacks, according to the Chanhassen Villager, despite facing Pro Bowl defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Seldon Richardson. That made him the lone bright spot on a Detroit offensive line that allowed 10 sacks.

Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 529 offensive snaps, 37 special teams snaps

Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns

Smith played only 12 of 64 defensive snaps in the Browns’ 37-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and didn’t record any statistics.

Season Stats: 9 games (2 starts), 214 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 12 tackles (8 solo), 3.5 TFLs.

Martrell Spaight - Miami Dolphins

For the second time since joining the team during the season, Spaight was one of the Dolphins’ seven inactive players in their 13-6 win over the New York Jets.

Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 90 special teams snaps

Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins

Although he made his fourth start of the season, Sprinkle continues to have just a small role on the Redskins’ offense. He played only 12 of 69 offensive snaps, as well as 16 special teams snaps, and didn’t record any statistics. His name did come up during the game, though, when several of Washington’s offensive linemen went down with injuries because - believe it or not - Sprinkle is an emergency offensive lineman.

Season Stats: 8 games (4 starts), 153 offensive snaps, 123 special teams snaps; 1 fumble recovery; 1 kickoff return, 6 yards

Travis Swanson - Miami Dolphins

Swanson started at center and played all 57 offensive snaps in the Dolphins’ 13-6 win over the New York Jets, the team he signed with over the summer only to be released before the season. Making it an even sweeter return to New York, the Jets’ starting center, Spencer Long, had several bad snaps and played so poorly that he ended up on the cover of a few New York tabloids.

Season Stats: 6 games (5 starts), 354 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps

Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots

With former college teammate Trey Flowers starting at defensive tackle, Wise moved into the starting lineup at defensive end in the Patriots’ 31-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. He played 32 of 73 defensive snaps and finished with four tackles, two quarterback hits and, according to Pro Football Focus, one hurry. Wise also committed a defensive holding penalty late in the first half, but it didn’t count because of an offsetting offensive holding on the same play.

Season Stats: 9 games (2 starts), 259 defensive snaps, 38 special teams snaps; 16 tackles (10 solo), 4 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 9 QB hits

Jarius Wright - Carolina Panthers

Playing 22 of 62 offensive snaps in the Panthers’ 42-28 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wright’s one catch lived up to his “Mr. Third Down” nickname, as it was a tough 8-yard grab in traffic on third-and-five. Although that is his nickname from the fans, quarterback Cam Newton has a different one for the seven-year veteran: