Jalen Beeks will make his major league debut when he gets the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers at 6 p.m. CT Thursday.

The left-hander from Prairie Grove was a 12th-round pick by the Red Sox in 2014 following a three-year career at Arkansas. Since then, he has seemingly gotten better at each level of the minor leagues, peaking at Triple-A Pawtucket.

In 10 starts this season, he is 3-3 with a 2.56 ERA, 80 strikeouts and only 14 walks in 56 1/3 innings. His strikeout total is 10 more than any other pitcher in the International League.

Those numbers led the Red Sox to call him up to make a spot start for Drew Pomeranz, who went on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. Beeks will likely be sent back to the minors after Thursday’s start at Fenway Park.

However, head coach Dave Van Horn said he was really excited for him to get the chance to pitch because he’s seen him grow over the last few years, as Beeks still lives in the area and uses Arkansas’ facilities to work out during the offseason.

“Usually January, February we see him around here in the indoor, throwing live off that mound or just throwing to a catcher,” Van Horn said. “I’ve been able to watch him a little bit and his stuff has really gotten better with age and strength.”

It wasn’t until last season that Beeks evolved into a legitimate major league prospect.

In his fourth year – and third full season – of professional baseball, Beeks’ strikeouts per nine innings jumped from 7.0 to 9.6 and his ERA fell from 4.03 to 3.54 despite moving up to triple-A in June.

That made him a candidate for a September call up, but the call never came. He got some work with the Red Sox’s big-league club during spring training before heading back to Pawtucket and continuing to improve his numbers.

Beeks has a 0.98 WHIP and 5.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio to go along with him once again improving his ERA (2.56) and strikeouts per nine innings (12.8).

“He had a great season last year,” Van Horn said. “We thought he was going to get a call-up and he’s picked it up right where he left off. I’m just happy that he’s getting an opportunity to pitch in the big leagues.”

His debut will be televised on ESPN and he will be the 10th former Arkansas player to appear in the majors this season.

Benintendi Stays Hot

One of Beeks’ teammates with the Razorbacks in 2014 will also be in the lineup for the Red Sox on Thursday, as Andrew Benintendi has been their full-time starting leftfielder this year.

He got off to a slow start but has been on fire lately. Over his first 31 games, Benintendi hit just .244/.333/.395 with only one home run and 16 RBIs.

Since then, he is batting .355/.427/.710 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs. During that stretch, he has hit safely in 22 of 27 games and reached base via a walk or hit by pitch in all but one of those games.

Benintendi’s batting average is back up to .296 and his 43 RBIs are tied for fourth in the American League. Three of his 10 homers have come in his last four games, including a solo shot in Boston’s 7-1 win over Detroit on Wednesday.

McCann’s Strong May

Another former Arkansas player will be in the opposite dugout at Baum Stadium, with James McCann starting at catcher for the Tigers.

He hasn’t had a great offensive year – batting .249/.308/.367 – but McCann is coming off a strong May performance. Last month, he had a 10-game hitting streak and hit .274/.337/.393, which are decent numbers for a catcher.

Keuchel Struggling

The Houston Astros have arguably the best starting rotation in baseball and it features former Arkansas pitcher and Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel.

Unfortunately for him, Keuchel seems to be continuing a trend of following up All-Star seasons with subpar years. After allowing seven earned runs in his MLB-leading eighth loss, his ERA and WHIP rose to 4.13 and 1.23, respectively.

On the season, Keuchel is 3-8 and has 63 strikeouts and 22 walks in 80 2/3 innings.

Anderson Shining

Playing for one of the worst teams in the majors, Brian Anderson has enjoyed a breakout rookie season for the Miami Marlins.

Splitting his time between third base and right field, he is hitting .297/.371/.419 with three home runs and 30 RBIs in his first full season in the big leagues. Earlier this week, he went 3 for 5 with a three-run home run that proved to be the difference in a 7-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Anderson has been at his best in clutch situations, with his .411 batting average with runners in scoring position ranking second only to Freddie Freeman among players with at least 50 at bats in those situations. His overall batting average of .297 also ranks second among rookies who have played at least 20 games.

Other MLB Pro Hogs

-Logan Forsythe (LAD): 30 games, .212/.259/.298, 6 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 SB

-Craig Gentry (BAL): 45 games, .221/.287/.267, 2 2B, 1 3B, 7 RBI, 8 SB

-Blake Parker (LAA): 29 games, 1-1, 5 saves, 2.73 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 34 K/10 BB, 29 2/3 IP

-Matt Reynolds (WAS): 10 games, 1 for 12 (.083), 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

-Ryne Stanek (TBR): 11 games, 2 starts, 1-1, 3.65 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 15 K/6 BB, 12 1/3 IP