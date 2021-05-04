HawgBeat - Projected Arkansas Hoops 2021-22 Scholarship Distribution

Here we track all the roster movement for the Razorbacks until it's officially set for the 2021-22 season.

Although all seniors are eligible to return for another season thanks to NCAA legislation due to COVID-19, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has said they are not going to hold on to their three grads for another year.

Moses Moody is also likely to enter the 2021 NBA Draft but until he does, he'll remain on the scholarship chart. Moody leads the team in minutes averaging 33.8 per game with a team-high 16.8 points, adding 5.8 rebounds.

Senior departures:

Sr. G Jalen Tate - 29.6 mpg/11 ppg/3.8 rebounds

Sr. F Justin Smith - 32 mpg/13.6 ppg/7.3 rebounds

Sr. F Vance Jackson Jr. - 11.5 mpg/3.8 ppg/2 rebounds

Changes since end of 2021 season:

3/31/21 --> Junior guard Desi Sills announces he'll enter the transfer portal. Sills averaged 7.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg in 20.8 minutes. Keeping his year of eligibility, he'll have two years left to play elsewhere. READ

4/1/21 --> Pitt junior guard Au'Diese Toney announces his decision to transfer to Arkansas with two years of eligibility remaining. READ

4/7/21 --> Miami grad point guard Chris Lykes commits to Arkansas. The 5-foot-7 guard averaged 15.1 in his junior season before an ankle injury sidelined him for most of 2020-21. READ

4/7/21 --> Junior forward Ethan Henderson announces he'll enter the transfer portal. Henderson appeared in 50 games during his three years at Arkansas. READ

4/9/21 --> South Dakota small forward Stanley Umude chooses the Razorbacks over Arizona and Kansas for his final collegiate season after averaging 21.6 ppg in 2020-21. READ

4/9/21 --> Freshman guard Moses Moody has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and will sign an agent. He led the Razorbacks in scoring at 16.8 ppg in his lone season at Arkansas and will be the program's first one-and-done player. READ

5/4/21 --> Arkansas releases Navarro C.C. big Akol Mawein from his NLI. READ

5/4/21 --> Former Stetson transfer Baybe Iyiola enters the transfer portal after a sit-out year and a full-season injury in 2020-21. The forward only entered one game. READ