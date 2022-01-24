Projecting where Arkansas' transfers fit on the depth chart

Arkansas has been very active in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in six players, including a walk-on.

The Razorbacks might not be done, as they still have a few more spots to use in the 2022 class, but HawgBeat felt it was a good time to go player-by-player and examine where each of the incoming transfers might slot in on the depth chart.

Jadon Haselwood - WR

The first portal pickup for Arkansas was a big one, as Haselwood is a former five-star recruit and was the No. 1 wide receiver - and No. 4 overall player - in the Class of 2019.

An injury limited him in 2020, but he still managed to catch 62 passes for 736 yards and seven touchdowns over the last three years at Oklahoma. While that may have been short of expectations coming out of high school, Haselwood put together his best season in 2021 (39 receptions, 399 yards, 6 TD) despite some inconsistent quarterback play early in the year.