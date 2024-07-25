Prospects visiting Arkansas for Hogwild Hangout
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks will host a strong group of committed and uncommitted prospects Saturday in Fayetteville for the team's annual Hogwild Hangout.
Every player listed below has been independently confirmed by HawgBeat staff. The amount of players expected to visit Saturday is not limited to the below list:
Tavion Wallace - 2025 LB, committed
Commit date: July 2, 2024
Other notable offers: Florida State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, Missouri, Arizona, USC
