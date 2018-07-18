ATLANTA – Fans hoping for a hint at SEC Media Days on who might win Arkansas’ starting quarterback job were probably disappointed Tuesday.

Head coach Chad Morris was asked about the position multiple times throughout the event, but continued preaching competition and said there wasn’t a frontrunner at this stage of the battle between Cole Kelley, Ty Storey and the other quarterbacks on the roster.

The only thing Morris acknowledged was that the Razorbacks hope to name a starter “at some point” during fall camp, which begins Aug. 3, but there is no timeline in doing so. Even when that time comes, the winning quarterback won’t necessarily start every game in 2018.

“Once we do name one, it doesn’t mean that you sign a lifetime contract,” Morris said. “There is no lifetime contract at the quarterback position, so it’s a continuous battle every day.”

During spring practice and the Red-White game, Kelley and Storey split the first-team reps, with redshirt freshman Daulton Hyatt and several walk-ons competing for the No. 3 spot.

For the first half of spring, Storey – a redshirt junior from Charleston, Ark., who has appeared in five games and attempted only four passes in his career – seemed to be the leader.

However, as Kelley – who started four games last season for an injured Austin Allen – began picking up the offense, he started making plays and appeared to push even with or ahead of Storey.

Then in the spring scrimmage, the two quarterbacks put up nearly identical numbers, and Morris ended the practices by saying both had their ups and downs.

“What I’m looking for is guys stringing good days together,” Morris said. “Who’s going to, when they stop on the field, 10 other guys get better and rallies around the football team that plays for this guy.”

Morris said he believes the summer workouts will go a long way in determining which player wins the job. With the coaches unable to organize the drills and sessions, one of the quarterbacks will have to step up and take the reigns.

Their work in those player-led workouts and film studies is unknown at this time, but should become apparent once fall camp begins next month.

Although whether that is Storey, Kelley, Hyatt or even one of the two true freshmen – Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones – remains to be seen, Morris said he is keeping an open mind and that each one has a shot.

“Everybody’s going to have their opportunity to come in and play and start and make an impact on this team – at all positions,” Morris said. “I know we’ve got some talented young men at the quarterback position that we’re excited about. We’ll see how it goes. They’re going to get reps and we’ll see how they respond.”