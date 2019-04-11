CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Brock Vandagriff, one of the top QBs in the 2021 class, provided Rivals.com with a journal breaking down each day of his spring break, as he visited Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss, and added offers from Bama and Ole Miss.

Rivals.com

Day 1 – Sunday

Today was a very successful day. I normally wake up and go to church, but today was the Under Armour camp. I threw the ball well and ended up getting invited to the Future 50, which was a good start to a great week. After my dad got home, we headed out on our journey, which included my mom and youngest sister. We decided to drive as far as we could that day with hopes of getting as close to Oklahoma as possible. We ended up having to stop in West Memphis.



Day 2 – Monday

We woke up, ate breakfast and got on the road about 8 a.m. I had great news waiting for me when I woke up. I got invited to play in the 2021 Under Armour All-American game!! Dream come true! Then we headed over to Little Rock. One may ask why Little Rock? Well, my dad had thought for a brief moment that the University of Arkansas was actually in Little Rock. It’s not! It is in Fayetteville, which now creates the need for a detour, on the way to Norman, Okla. So we ended up having to call the Arkansas coach and let him know we would be a little later than anticipated. We finally arrive there and I was fairly impressed to say the least. It was all dull and boring interstates and then BAM right in front of you was the baseball stadium, and my mom was the first to say, “Man, this is pretty nice.” Little did we know, the baseball stadium was just the start of the eye candy waiting on us at Arkansas. We met up with coach (Justin) Stepp, coach (Joe) Craddock, and coach (Chad) Morris for lunch. We toured the facilities, took a quick photo shoot, and then had our farewells with the coaches. The weight room staff did an over-the-top job with their introduction and more specifically about how they train the quarterbacks. Finally, we met with coach Morris again and he told me I had an offer to the University of Arkansas. Coach Morris made a very interesting chart on paper explaining that I would spend basically 1,460 days at a university with 60 of those days being possible playing dates. The point he made was that I had better be happy with my choice those 1,400 other days. The off-season is just as important as the season when it comes to being happy at the place you choose. Coach Morris did a great job of explaining the future Arkansas had for me and he wished me the best of luck. Then we all hopped back in the car and headed to Norman.



Day 3 – Tuesday

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Today is our first full day, of two, in Norman. We drove over to the school early that morning and got the day started off right (the weight room). We met coach (Bennie) Wylie, the strength coach. He gets to the point and has a “no-nonsense” approach. He was training with Samaje Perine and another former Sooner. This was intriguing to me. He talked with us for about an hour and was telling us how if he is going to make his players do it then he ought to do it with them. We toured the rest of the football facility then had lunch with coach (Cale) Gundy, the inside receivers coach. The commoner probably knows coach Gundy as Mike Gundy’s brother, or the coach that tweeted that he would get a huge tattoo on his arm of the Big 12 championships OK has won while he was there if he got enough retweets. We enjoyed a lot of laughs over that meal. After lunch, we toured more of the campus. Audrey, my little sister, who will end up playing D-I softball anywhere she wants, got to see the softball field and take some pictures. Her trip was complete. If it were up to her, I would commit to OK tomorrow, lol. We then moved to academics where we met up with Arik Gilbert. Whew, I hope I get to play with him at the next level. Sheesh. We finished touring about 4. We were able to shop for some Oklahoma gear and then head back to the hotel.

Day 4 – Wednesday

Marquise Brown, Vandagriff and Kyler Murray

Today we are watching a practice and getting to sit in meetings. Coach (Lincoln) Riley met with my whole family for about an hour, which was nice, and not to mention that he spent almost the whole day with us the first day as well. He informed us about how I am the only 2021 QB he has offered and they are willing to give me time to make a good, solid decision. It is honestly an amazing feeling to know they really want me to be their QB. My dad and I got to catch a QB meeting. Oh yeah, did I mention Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown sat in the meeting as well. I tried to catch on as much as I could, but the fact that I was sitting beside the Heisman winner was a little bit distracting. After the meeting, Coach Riley let Kyler and I have about 30 minutes alone for me to ask him anything I wanted. I fired away some questions and I got back honest and very real answers from the Heisman winner. After, we had to snag a picture. I ended up watching practice later that afternoon and was very impressed with how it was run. It is more relaxed (as far as yelling and screaming) than most college practices I am more accustomed to watching. It was a windy day, but saw good things from Jalen and the other QBs. At the end of practice I got Bookie’s attention, and he came over to talk a bit, and, of course, get a picture with the man, the myth. We then drove back to Little Rock that night.



Day 5 – Thursday

We woke up this morning in Little Rock and began our trip to Oxford. We finally got there, but it was pouring down rain. It was a beautiful campus tucked away in a small town. We talked with a few recruiting coordinators and then got to speak with coach (Rich) Rodriguez. He goes by “Rich Rod” on campus. We talked for about an hour. Matt Corral then came in and talked with us some about the whole recruiting process and he really told me to enjoy it. It was nice getting to talk to him. Later on, we watched practice. The practice was very organized and well run. They ran a lot of 1-on-1’s and skelly to see “who’s who” in spring. We talked with coach (Matt) Luke after, and he was a great family man, whose heart is all into Ole Miss football. His family tree is literally centered on Ole Miss football. It is his dream job and he is going to do the best he can while he is in the position. We then went to eat some pizza at ‘Soul-shine’ in downtown Oxford. We then began our trip to Starkville.



Day 6 – Friday