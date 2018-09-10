FAYETTEVILLE – With two games in the books, the quarterback situation at Arkansas is murkier than ever.

Cole Kelley and Ty Storey have each started once and played all but one series in the Razorbacks’ 1-1 start that includes a win over Eastern Illinois and loss to Colorado State.

Despite good moments out of both quarterbacks, neither has been consistent enough to earn the starting job outright and the battle will continue through this week as they prepare to face North Texas.

“Playing two quarterbacks is really not something I want to do,” head coach Chad Morris said Monday afternoon. “But it’s something right now, until we can get that guy who can get this team moving and getting us on schedule and creating the momentum and the spark it’s going to take, it’ll be a week-to-week process.”

At the moment, it doesn’t sound as though the Razorbacks will make a move to one of their young quarterbacks.

Morris said redshirt freshman Daulton Hyatt, who took four snaps against EIU, and true freshmen Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones, who have yet to appear in a game, need to be ready if an opportunity presents itself, but that the battle this week would be between the two upperclassmen.

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock echoed those sentiments, but acknowledged that the three-star signee from Greenwood, Ark., would have the edge for the third-string job.

“From a third quarterback standpoint, I think you’d have to look at Connor if we got him in there at practice and he started doing some good things,” Craddock said.

Moving forward with the same two quarterbacks, Arkansas is still looking for consistency from one or the other.

In the opener, Kelley got the start before Storey replaced him in the second quarter and had much better numbers. The roles were flipped on Saturday, with Kelley coming off the bench in the second half to provide – albeit short-lived – a spark.

Through two games, the numbers aren’t particularly good. Storey has completed 56.7 percent of his passes (17 of 30) for 297 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Although his completion percentage is higher at 71.4 percent (15 of 21), Kelley has only 194 yards to compliment his three touchdowns. That includes a 64-yard score on a pop pass to T.J. Hammonds. Excluding that play, he is averaging just 6.5 yards per attempt – compared to Storey’s 9.9-yard average.

Part of those struggles can be attributed to the newness of the offense, which is a dramatic shift from the previous staff’s more pro-style approach.

“I think that they’re still learning us and we’re still learning them,” Craddock said. “Obviously we’ve practiced however many times we’ve practiced, but you don’t really find out what you’ve got until you get into a game when the live bullets are flying.”

One of the things holding Kelley back has been his showing in practice. The redshirt sophomore from Louisiana did not handle Storey taking the majority of the first-team reps last week very well.

“I kind of wanted to see what they’d do in practice, kind of challenged them both, and Ty – by far – practiced the best,” Craddock said. “I shared that with Cole last night.

“I said, ‘Dude, you have to practice better. If it’s going to be you, we’re not going to run a guy out there in a game that didn’t show that he was capable in practice.’ I thought last week at practice, I didn’t think Cole had one of his better weeks and Ty did.”

Against the Rams, Storey completed just 5 of 13 passes for 36 yards and threw two interceptions. His third attempt of the game was picked off because he didn’t throw it on time, resulting in it being behind La’Michael Pettway. It was a throw Craddock said Storey wanted back. The offensive coordinator admitted, though, that despite him not playing “great,” Storey was not “terrible” in the loss.

This isn’t completely uncharted territory for Morris and Craddock. They had a similar situation during their final year at Clemson in 2014, when they split reps between senior Cole Stoudt and true freshman Deshaun Watson well into conference play.

Stoudt was a former 5.6 three-star pro-style recruit who spent the previous three seasons backing up Tajh Boyd, while Watson was a five-star dual-threat recruit. The Tigers eventually settled on Watson and won a national title after Morris had left to become SMU’s head coach.

“As some point, that’s what we’re going to find and we’re going to run with it,” Morris said. “If it’s this week, it’s this week. If it’s next week, it’s next week, but it’ll be at the right time.”

The situation at Clemson was obviously different than what they are dealing with at Arkansas, though, and Craddock said he wants to hand over the reigns to the offense to whichever quarterback helps the Razorbacks convert third-and-mediums and turns red zone trips into touchdowns.

“That’s the main two ingredients that are missing right now that we have to get better at and whoever gives us the best opportunity to do that, obviously that’s who we’re going to go with, whether it’s Ty or Cole or whether it’s a freshman,” Craddock said. “We’re going to have to find out pretty quick because we have conference play starting next week.”