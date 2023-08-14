Quarterbacks perform well in Arkansas' first scrimmage
Every college football team needs a quarterback to win games, but the ultimate separation is possessing two or three legitimate gunslingers in your arsenal. For his first three seasons in Fayetteville, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman didn't have that luxury, but he does now.
The Starter
At the top, you have Preseason Second Team All-SEC quarterback KJ Jefferson. From 2019-22, the 6-foot-3 veteran has totaled 5,804 passing yards and 48 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. The dual-threat passer rushed for 1,429 yards and 19 touchdowns in the same time span.
During Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, Jefferson played well despite a lack of protection from his offensive line, according to Pittman.
"KJ played well," Pittman said. "I don’t know if we had a whole lot of time early, but when he got time he threw the ball accurate and did a nice job. He had a touchdown down in the red area that I called back because they tagged him. He got all mad at me and said, ‘They ain’t tackling me.’ He’s probably right and I was wrong, but we ahead and went third-and-3 anyway."
"He ran the offense well. Friday he threw the ball as well as I’d ever seen him throw. Crazy accuracy. And when he had time to throw today he did one heck of a job."
The Sardis, Mississippi, native commented on the slow start the offense had and how it'll be a big emphasis going forward through fall camp.
"I felt like we just came out really slow at the start of the day," Jefferson said. "Going into the next week, that’s going to be a big emphasis for us, is starting fast. Being able to get out on the field and move the ball and get some momentum going early. That’s the main thing."
Jefferson's notable plays:
~ 33-yard pass to Jaedon Wilson
~ 15-yard pass to Andrew Armstrong
~ 17-yard pass to Isaac TeSlaa
~ 50-yard pass to Raheim Sanders
~ 15-yard pass to Luke Hasz
The Backup
Jefferson wasn't the only Razorback field general to play well. North Carolina transfer Jacolby Criswell showed why he was a four-star prospect coming out of Morrilton High School. The 6-foot-0 junior completed 18 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown across three seasons as a backup in Chapel Hill.
"Jacolby had some sparks," Pittman said. "I think Jacolby is going to be a guy you’ll see be a much better player when you have to tackle him. He can run over 21 mph, but he’s got an incredible arm and was very accurate as well."
Criswell's notable plays:
~ 12-yard pass to Var'keyes Gumms
~17-yard pass to AJ Green
Criswell's competition
Third-string quarterback Cade Fortin may have had the best statistical scrimmage, according to Pittman.
"Fortin came in, he was the third that came in," Pittman said. "Maybe, statistically, Fortin might have had a good of a day as any of them did."
In three games played with the Razorbacks last season, Fortin registered 135 yards through the air with a touchdown.
Prior to joining Arkansas, Fortin played at South Florida. He accumulated 222 passing yards on 29 completions with the Bulls. The 6-foot-3 quarterback began his playing career with North Carolina, where he threw for 388 yards and a touchdown in one season.
Fortin's notable play:
~ 50-yard touchdown pass to Dazmin James
The Freshman
Last but not least, the freshman is former four-star prospect Malachi Singleton, who continues to be impressive throughout fall camp.
"Malachi had a long touchdown throw to (Dazmin James)," Pittman said. "He’s fast now. He’s sparked a little bit here over the last few days."
It should be noted that Pittman listed James when it was actually the other freshman wide receiver — Davion Dozier — who caught Singleton's touchdown pass.
Singleton's notable play:
~ 45-yard touchdown pass to Davion Dozier
Arkansas will return to practice Monday after getting Sunday off. Stay tuned to HawgBeat's premium message board, The Trough, for the latest updates from Arkansas fall camp.