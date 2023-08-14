Every college football team needs a quarterback to win games, but the ultimate separation is possessing two or three legitimate gunslingers in your arsenal. For his first three seasons in Fayetteville, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman didn't have that luxury, but he does now.

At the top, you have Preseason Second Team All-SEC quarterback KJ Jefferson. From 2019-22, the 6-foot-3 veteran has totaled 5,804 passing yards and 48 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. The dual-threat passer rushed for 1,429 yards and 19 touchdowns in the same time span.

During Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, Jefferson played well despite a lack of protection from his offensive line, according to Pittman.

"KJ played well," Pittman said. "I don’t know if we had a whole lot of time early, but when he got time he threw the ball accurate and did a nice job. He had a touchdown down in the red area that I called back because they tagged him. He got all mad at me and said, ‘They ain’t tackling me.’ He’s probably right and I was wrong, but we ahead and went third-and-3 anyway."

"He ran the offense well. Friday he threw the ball as well as I’d ever seen him throw. Crazy accuracy. And when he had time to throw today he did one heck of a job."

The Sardis, Mississippi, native commented on the slow start the offense had and how it'll be a big emphasis going forward through fall camp.

"I felt like we just came out really slow at the start of the day," Jefferson said. "Going into the next week, that’s going to be a big emphasis for us, is starting fast. Being able to get out on the field and move the ball and get some momentum going early. That’s the main thing."

Jefferson's notable plays:

~ 33-yard pass to Jaedon Wilson

~ 15-yard pass to Andrew Armstrong

~ 17-yard pass to Isaac TeSlaa

~ 50-yard pass to Raheim Sanders

~ 15-yard pass to Luke Hasz