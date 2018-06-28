Arkansas is likely done for now with the 2019 recruiting class with Justice Hill headed to campus as a point guard. If Hill opts to play football as well, his scholarship will go to Chad Morris' program and Mike Anderson's will pick up a spot, but that's a conversation for another day.

Today is all about the 2020 basketball class and where the Razorbacks could go on prospects. It's quite the year for in-state talent already in Arkansas and Anderson's staff will look heavily at the home-growns. Here's a rundown of a few 2020 names to know heading into the live evaluation period next month.

Moses Moody - SG, 6-5, 180

A household name for Arkansas fans is Moses Moody, who owns an offer from the Razorbacks and is the No. 31 overall prospect on Rivals for 2020. Plenty of high-major programs will come calling, but Arkansas is in a good early spot and the staff has already been in contact since the coaches could begin talking with juniors.

Nick Ongenda - C, 6-10, 190

One of the best prospects in Arkansas plays his ball in Little Rock, where Ongenda attends Southwest Christian. His elite athleticism and long wing span would fit well in Mike Anderson's program. There's plenty of work to be done for Ongenda early on and Oregon State is his lone offer, but he's a beast that'll be one of the top prospects in the state.