OMAHA, Neb. – Arkansas jumped on Texas Tech early, let its bullpen do the rest and is now one win away from reaching the national championship series.

Dominic Fletcher drove in two runs with a double in the first inning and crushed a leadoff home run in the fourth to propel the Razorbacks to a 7-4 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday.

That was plenty of support for Barrett Loseke, who picked up where he left off in the regular-season matchup with the Red Raiders. After striking out 10 batters in 4 2/3 perfect innings against them on April 24, he struck out five more and allowed only two hits in three innings.

He took over for starter Kacey Murphy in the fifth. The left-hander gave up hits to the first and last batter he faced in a 4 2/3-inning outing and left the game with a lead, but wasn’t credited with the win because he didn’t go a full five innings. He also struck out seven and walked two.

Fletcher’s double was actually on a mistake by Texas Tech. Right fielder Gabe Holt ran into centerfielder Cody Farhat on a fly ball that would have ended the inning, jarring the ball loose and allowing the Razorbacks’ two runners to score.