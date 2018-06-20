Quick Recap: Fletcher powers Hogs to win
OMAHA, Neb. – Arkansas jumped on Texas Tech early, let its bullpen do the rest and is now one win away from reaching the national championship series.
Dominic Fletcher drove in two runs with a double in the first inning and crushed a leadoff home run in the fourth to propel the Razorbacks to a 7-4 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday.
That was plenty of support for Barrett Loseke, who picked up where he left off in the regular-season matchup with the Red Raiders. After striking out 10 batters in 4 2/3 perfect innings against them on April 24, he struck out five more and allowed only two hits in three innings.
He took over for starter Kacey Murphy in the fifth. The left-hander gave up hits to the first and last batter he faced in a 4 2/3-inning outing and left the game with a lead, but wasn’t credited with the win because he didn’t go a full five innings. He also struck out seven and walked two.
Fletcher’s double was actually on a mistake by Texas Tech. Right fielder Gabe Holt ran into centerfielder Cody Farhat on a fly ball that would have ended the inning, jarring the ball loose and allowing the Razorbacks’ two runners to score.
That play and Fletcher’s home run wasn’t the only support Murphy received before coming out of the game, though. Jared Gates led off the second with a homer and Jax Biggers drove in another run with a two-out single in the fourth.
The second hit Murphy gave up was a two-run double by Brian Klein in the fifth. The only other time Texas Tech threatened against the Arkansas starter was in the first inning, when Holt hit a leadoff single and Klein reached on an error when trying to lay down a sacrifice bunt. Murphy responded by retiring the next three batters.
The Red Raiders had two other players reach second base in the first eight innings, but both times came with two outs and the Razorbacks retired the next batter.
Back-to-back RBI singles by Fletcher and Carson Shaddy tacked on another two runs for Arkansas in the eighth inning, which proved to be big. It was Fletcher’s fourth hit and gave him four RBIs in the game.
Things got interesting in the ninth inning with Matt Cronin on the mound. The Razorbacks’ closer walked Cameron Warren to start it off and then Michael Davis hit a double before Cody Farhat drove them in.
However, he bounced back to retire the next three batters and close out the win.
Arkansas will await the winner of the elimination game between Florida and Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday. If Arkansas beats that team at 7 p.m. Friday, it will advance to the championship series, but if it loses that game, it would play a winner-take-all game Saturday.