OMAHA, Neb. – Arkansas has advanced to the College World Series championship series.

Isaiah Campbell retired the first 14 batters he faced and gave the Razorbacks 5 1/3 strong innings in a 5-2 win over Florida. It is only the second time Arkansas has played for a national title in baseball, with the other coming in 1979.

The right-hander matched a career high with eight strikeouts, which is also a UA record for the College World Series, and allowed only two runs on two hits in his longest outing since April 21.

While Campbell was dealing on the mound, Arkansas’ offense spotted him five runs.

The Razorbacks were sparked by Casey Martin, who went 4 for 5 and used his speed to score the first three runs of the game and drive in another.

After his single in the first inning, he tagged up on a fly ball down the right field line and then scored on Luke Bonfield’s two-out RBI single.

Dominic Fletcher drove in Martin – who reached on a leadoff single – with a single in the third inning. In the fifth, Martin led off with a double and scored on an RBI ground out by Bonfield.

Martin’s speed was a factor in the sixth inning when he hit a slow ground ball to the second baseman and beat the throw. Instead of the third out, it was an infield single that scored Jared Gates.

The only other run Arkansas scored came on a solo home run by Fletcher in the fifth. It cleared the right field bullpen for his second long ball of the College World Series and 10th of the season.

Florida finally got to Campbell in the bottom of the fifth, with Austin Langworthy breaking up his perfect game bid with two outs. The Arkansas starter hit Blake Reese with a pitch and then gave up a two-run single to Brady Smith.

Jake Reindl got the Razorbacks through the sixth and seventh innings before turning the ball over to closer Matt Cronin. The Gators managed a leadoff single off him, but Cronin retired the next six in order to earn his 13th save, tying the single-season school record set by Colby Suggs in 2013.

The best-of-three championship series begins Monday against the winner of Saturday's Oregon State-Mississippi State game.