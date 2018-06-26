OMAHA, Neb. – Making likely his final performance in an Arkansas uniform, Blaine Knight turned in a stellar performance in the opening game of the championship series.

The junior right-hander limited Oregon State’s powerful offense to only one run as the Razorbacks won the first of a best-of-three series 4-1 on Tuesday.

Knight, a third-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles, scattered seven hits over six innings, with his lone blemish coming on an RBI single by Michael Gretler in the second inning. He also struck out six batters and walked just one in his school-record 14th win of the season.

The outing was aided by a little bit of luck in the fourth. The Beavers had runners on the corners with no outs when Tyler Malone hit a ground ball to Jared Gates at first base. He started to turn a double play, but the relay back to first wasn’t in time.

However, both runners were called out because of runner’s interference on Adley Rutschman, who didn’t slide into second. Had he slid and Arkansas turned the double play, Oregon State would have scored on the play, but Trevor Larnach had to go back to the bag and was stranded there when Knight struck out Gretler.

That kept the score at 1-0 in favor of the Beavers, which is where it stayed until the fifth inning.

Carson Shaddy reached on a walk and then moved to third on a single by Gates. The Razorbacks tied it up on an RBI single by Grant Koch and then took the lead when Oregon State starter Luke Heimlich hit consecutive batters with pitches, the last of which was with the bases loaded.