OMAHA, Neb. – Arkansas couldn’t seem to shake off the disappointing Game 2 loss and was never really in the deciding third game of the College World Series finals.

A day after seeing a national title fall – in the form of a foul pop up – in between three players, the Razorbacks gave up two runs in the first inning and lost to Oregon State 5-0. With its second straight loss to the Beavers, Arkansas finishes runner-up for the second time ever and first since 1979.

Oregon State freshman Kevin Abel was dominant in a shutout, allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters on 129 pitches. It was his record-breaking fourth victory in the College World Series.

Early in the game, the Razorbacks had a chance to get to the right-hander pitching on short rest. They loaded the bases with one out in the third, with Grant Koch hitting a double off the wall, Eric Cole drawing a walk and Casey Martin reaching on an infield single. However, Heston Kjerstad struck out and Luke Bonfield flew out to right to end the threat.

Those were the first two of 20 straight batters Abel retired to end the game. That completed Arkansas’ first shutout loss since last season, a 2-0 defeat at the hands of LSU on April 7, 2017.

With that kind of performance on the mound, Oregon State didn’t need much offense. Adley Rutschman started the scoring with an RBI single and a throwing error by Casey Martin allowed the second run to score.

Rutschman, who finished the game with three hits and went 17 for 30 (.567) in Omaha, added another RBI single in the third. The Beavers scored their other runs on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly by Michael Gretler and an eighth-inning RBI single by Zak Taylor.

Arkansas starter Isaiah Campbell was charged with three runs – two earned – on two hits and one walk in two innings.