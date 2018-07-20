ATLANTA – Arkansas’ defense was as bad as it’s ever been last season.

The Razorbacks gave up more points (36.2) and yards (438.2) per game than ever before, making the 2017 version arguably the worst defense in school history.

It was so bad that by the end of the year, safety Santos Ramirez said everyone knew what was going to happen before it actually happened.

“It was very frustrating because of the fact that we became more predictable, if anything,” Ramirez said at SEC Media Days on Tuesday. “Teams kind of knew what we were going to do before we got off the bus.”