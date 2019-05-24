HOOVER, Ala. — Arkansas let another late lead slip away Friday afternoon and was eliminated from the SEC Tournament.

Just days after striking out everybody in a four-out save against the Rebels, All-SEC closer Matt Cronin allowed both inherited runners to score in the eighth, giving Ole Miss a 3-2 win.

It’s the second straight game the Razorbacks have seen a lead erased in the late innings, as Georgia tied up Thursday’s game in the seventh and scored two in the eighth to send them to the loser’s bracket.

Playing in 90-degree heat at the Hoover Met, it took a few innings for either team to get the bats going. Ole Miss starter Gunnar Hoglund actually retired the first nine Razorbacks before issuing a leadoff walk to Trevor Ezell in the fourth.

That seemed to open things up for Arkansas, which got on the board two batters later when Matt Goodheart hit a 1-2 pitch that carried over the center field wall for a two-run homer, his third of the season.

The hits continued with back-to-back singles by Dominic Fletcher and Matt Goodheart. They were stranded, though, when Jack Kenley’s hard line drive was caught by the first baseman and Jordan McFarland flied out to right.

Arkansas used an error, hit by pitch and walk to load the bases the next inning, but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity to add to its lead, as Fletcher flied out to left.

Meanwhile, Connor Noland was dealing for the Razorbacks. With the help of Zack Plunkett throwing out a base stealer in the first and Casey Martin turning an unassisted double play in the third, he faced the minimum through 4 2/3 innings.

The freshman’s lone mistake came on a 2-1 pitch to Kevin Graham, who hit it off the scoreboard to break up the shutout. Noland bounced back by inducing a fly out by Cooper Johnson to end the fifth and his outing.

After struggling away from Baum-Walker Stadium most of the season, he has had back-to-back solid outings at Texas A&M and the SEC Tournament, allowing only two earned runs in 9 1/3 innings.

The Razorbacks’ bullpen briefly held on to the slim lead, although it didn’t start out well. Kevin Kopps walked two of the first three batters he faced, throwing just two of his 11 pitches for strikes.

However, Cody Scroggins got out of the jam and Kole Ramage worked a perfect seventh inning. Things starting unraveling in the eighth inning when Zebulon Vermillion issued a leadoff walk and then hit a batter after a sacrifice bunt.

With the tying run in scoring position and go-ahead run on base, Arkansas turned its closer on one days’ rest. He promptly gave up an RBI single to Thomas Dillard on the first pitch he threw and then Grae Kessinger drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.

The Rebels’ ace closer, Parker Caracci, gave up a two-out walk in the ninth, but that’s it.

With the loss, Arkansas will now await its postseason fate. It is a lock to host an NCAA Regional - the locations of which will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on NCAA.com - and will likely be a top-eight national seed.

The entire NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.

BOX SCORE