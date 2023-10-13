The high school football season continue to roll on for Arkansas commits across the country this weekend.

Arkansas has 19 commitments in the class of 2024, three in the class of 2025 two in the 2026 class. The 2024 class still ranks No. 21 in the country on Rivals, right behind North Carolina and ahead of Stanford.

In the state of Texas, four-star Jaden Allen and Aledo High School look to remain unbeaten, hosting Centennial who sits at 5-1 on the year.

Three-star 2024 wide receiver commit CJ Brown and the 4-2 Bentonville Tigers will take on the undefeated Fayetteville Bulldogs for a big-time Northwest Arkansas showdown.

There's plenty more action coming up this weekend. Below is where all Arkansas commits are playing this weekend.

