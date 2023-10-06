The high school football season continue to roll on for Arkansas commits across the country this weekend.

Arkansas has 19 commitments in the class of 2024, three in the class of 2025 two in the 2026 class. The 2024 class still ranks No. 21 in the country on Rivals, right behind North Carolina and ahead of Stanford.

Two in-state commits who had their recruitment closely tied will face off this weekend, as Little Rock Mills and four-star defensive end Charleston Collins are set to play against four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield and the Pine Bluff Zebras.

Both Mills and Pine Bluff are 5-1 on the season, with Mills coming off a 34-28 loss to Maumelle, while Pine Bluff is coming off a 20-14 win over Beebe.

Down in the Georgia, four-star linebacker Justin Logan and the Kell Longhorns will look to build on their 4-1 record coming off a bye week, playing Northview. Northview is currently 0-6 on the season.

Logan has had an impressive senior season. So far, he's racked up 22 total tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

There's plenty more action coming up this weekend. Below is where all Arkansas commits are playing this weekend.

*For more information on a particular recruit, click their name to visit their Rivals profile.*