HawgBeat - Razorback freshmen gaining confidence, developing quickly in SEC play

Contributing 27 points as a group versus Kentucky on Tuesday night, the Razorback freshmen have continually made big impacts to help the squad eke out wins in conference play.

Scoring the fewest points of the three, Devo Davis's big plays were some of the most memorable of the night. Heralded as one of the team's top defenders, the Arkansas native scored four points and he's earning more trust from Eric Musselman to be an asset on offense.

"We were at Oklahoma State under a minute, I told Devo from the sideline to just take it to the cup," Musselman recounted. "He did. Tonight, I told him to just take it to the cup. He’s not really established as a go-to player for us, but now, two games I’ve told him in transition to get to the basket because I think he can beat his own man. I think it allows us rebounding angles because he’s so quick and when he dribble-drives, he always brings an extra defender because he gets by his own man."

In the waning seconds of the game, Davis took the ball inside with aggression and though the shot didn't fall, he knew teammates would be around to support.

"I was trying to get to the rim," Davis said. "I know if I got it up that my teammates were going to be around the rim, so if it went in or it didn’t — and it didn’t — you see Jalen Tate had my back and he got fouled and knocked down the two free throws."

He was 2-5 shooting but Davis also helped his teammates get buckets with three assists. From his transition bounce pass back to Justin Smith, to his steal–behind the back pass to Smith, Davis was unselfish and focused on doing whatever he could to help the Hogs get the win–including nabbing the game-ending steal.

"He’s just giving me freedom," Davis said of Musselman. "That’s how I like to play. He’s given me a lot of freedom, and as the year progresses and as he gives me more and more leeway, I’m going to continue to take advantage, but make the right plays as well."

Davis called his own shot, telling Jaylin Williams between Tate's game-winning free throws that he was going to get a steal the next possession.

Playing his most minutes since January 20th against Auburn, Williams also impacted the game in key ways. Connor Vanover got into some early foul trouble so, despite coming off a bone bruise on his knee, Williams played 23 minutes and notched nine points.

Five of the points came from six free throw attempts, which were obviously crucial given the final outcome, and Williams tied Moses Moody with seven boards to lead the team.

He shot 2-4 from the field but Williams' nine-point total ties his season-high from the opener from Mississippi Valley State. He also notched one block.

Moody had one of his best nights in SEC play on the defensive end with six boards (seven total) while adding 14 points on 4-9 shooting, plus two free throws.

On top of their positive contributions, the freshmen also made sure not to commit detrimental blunders. The trio didn't have a single turnover, helping the Hogs record their best game in that category this season.

"I think that we’re seeing growth with all three of them from a confidence standpoint, from a comfort standpoint playing in this league, as well," Musselman said.

The Razorbacks are back on the road again Saturday to face Missouri.