MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With only 54 scholarship players available for the Liberty Bowl (per HawgBeat's count), the Razorbacks needed significant contributions from younger and less experienced members of the team. When the smoke cleared from the excitement of the 55-53 triple overtime victory over Kansas, the box score revealed that was exactly what they got.

Early injuries to right guard Ty’Kieast Crawford and star running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders further confounded the Arkansas offense, which was missing its starting center and three pass catchers. True freshman E’Marion Harris replaced Crawford on the second drive of the game, stepping into an offensive line that paved the way for 394 rushing yards, a Razorback bowl record.

Harris and the others up front also held the Jayhawks without a sack, marking just the third time all season that the Hogs did not allow one in a game.

“I can't speak too highly of E, man,” right tackle Dalton Wagner said. “E was in a situation where it's very difficult. He's been practicing right guard, but he's a young guy in a championship game that stepped up to start. He did such a fantastic job out there. He was calm, cool, collected, asking questions, making calls before we're even getting up there. He was a veteran up there. His future is so bright.”

Harris and Wagner provided plenty of running room for Rashod Dubinion, who also took over in the first quarter for the injured Sanders. He racked up career highs in carries with 20 and yards with 112, and his two scores matched his career-best on his way to an outstanding offensive player nod from the media. One score stretched the lead to 25 points — the margin that eventually evaporated to force overtime — and the other gave kicker Cam Little the opportunity to tie the game in the first overtime.

Dubinion also hauled in the two-point conversion on a wheel route in triple overtime, and it proved to be enough for the Arkansas victory.

“Once (Rocket) went down, I had to step up,” Dubinion said. “That’s what I did.”

After losing senior Trey Knox to the transfer portal earlier this month, snaps at the tight end position were up for grabs. Three different players recorded receptions, but none bigger than freshman Ty Washington’s 17-yard touchdown catch. That play extended the Hogs’ lead to 17-7, capping off an eight-second stretch that featured 14 Arkansas points.

Down both starting linebackers, Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. and Jordan Crook stepped in almost seamlessly. Paul, who took on a larger role down the stretch with Bumper Pool’s injury growing to significant to play through, led the team with 12 tackles, seven of which he made alone. Crook recorded seven and four, respectively, with half a sack to boot.

“They stepped up big time, and we needed ‘em to,” Paul said. “I can’t express enough how proud I am.”

Quincey McAdoo continued his strong defensive play as well, highlighted by his interception that set the Hogs up for their third touchdown of the first quarter.

Although the game became much closer than the Razorbacks were comfortable with, what some have dubbed the “new-look Arkansas” showed flashes of brilliance throughout the evening and gave fans hope for a promising 2023.