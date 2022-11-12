FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback defense has produced its best two showings of 2022 in the last two games. Both contests, however, went down as Arkansas losses because of various glaring issues under center.

After last week’s loss to Liberty, head coach Sam Pittman said starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was battling a nagging shoulder injury. That proved to be true Saturday, as backup Malik Hornsby got the starting nod. His performance can be summed up to one play — a fourth-and-2 near midfield in which he fell down 12 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Hornsby attempted just nine passes in the better part of three quarters, completing four of them for 24 yards. His 18 rushing attempts netted only 37 yards, as three sacks and the 12-yard loss brought his average down to just over 2 yards per carry.

“I kept thinking we might just spit a big play or something of that nature, but it wasn't happening,” Pittman said following the loss.

Cade Fortin, who started in the other game Jefferson missed, replaced Hornsby, and provided a little bit of a spark on the Hogs’ lone touchdown drive. He lobbed a 29-yard ball to wideout Matt Landers, who finished the drive off with a 40-yard touchdown reception.

“I thought he did really well coming in. He threw a great ball down the sideline,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said. “I thought he gave 'em some great energy throwing the football. Forced us, matter of fact, to do some things that maybe we didn't practice as much as some of the other things, so he was a catalyst for them.”

The 94-yard touchdown drive was a positive development, but it did not beget any others. In the four other drives Fortin led, Arkansas accumulated just 42 yards, punted three times and saw its hopes of a last-minute comeback disappear when he fumbled.

Simply put, there is no replacement for Jefferson. In the two contests the hulking starter has missed, the Razorbacks have mustered a mere 13.5 points per game. In the Hogs’ other eight games, that average is a whopping 34. That even accounts for the lousy performance against Liberty, in which he threw his second and third interceptions of the season.

Pittman said he and the coaches decided Thursday afternoon to sit Jefferson this week, hoping rest would allow him to get healthy for next week’s home finale against Ole Miss.

“It was either that or do the same thing, and then each week have the same result: a guy that can't practice,” Pittman said. “We’re trying to get him healed up.”

If the Razorbacks are to qualify for a bowl in 2022, they will need No. 1 to heal up and get back under center. He is the most indispensable player Arkansas has.

Hornsby and Fortin have had their chances to prove they can be serviceable in his absence, but neither has seized it. It is unlikely that either will be capable of outscoring the high-octane Rebel offense next week, and a Battle Line Rivalry game in which both teams are vying for bowl eligibility in Columbia, Missouri, is no cake walk.

It is imperative that the Arkansas coaching staff give Jefferson the time he needs to fully recover. The best time to allow that to happen was as soon as he suffered his injury. The second-best time is now.